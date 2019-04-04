North Fork Event Highlights: April 5–6, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, March April 5–6, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Fifth Annual Pink Pearl Gala

Friday, April 5, 6 p.m.

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition will celebrate breast cancer survivors, providers and caregivers at the Fifth Annual Pink Pearl Gala. Pink-clad guests will enjoy a posh cocktail reception, seated dinner and night of dancing to the infectious tunes of DJ Phil from Make Some Noise DJs.

This year’s gala will be a tribute to Lucia’s Angels, a foundation committed to giving aid to women and families on the East End facing the challenges of late-stage breast cancer, ovarian cancer, cervical cancer and uterine cancer. Tickets are $125, breast cancer survivors $95.

East Wind Long Island, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River. 631-208-8889, northforkbreasthealth.org

Tour the Night Sky

April 5, 7:30 p.m.

In celebration of International Dark Skies Week, Quogue Wildlife Refuge is hosting a private viewing at The Custer Institute and Observatory. Meet the staff of the Refuge and the Institute and explore the night sky through powerful telescopes. This program is weather dependent. Registration is required and costs $10.

Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Ian Hunter Art Show Opening Night

April 6, 5 p.m.

Ian Hunter, a 22-year-old local artist, is showing his first exhibition at Eastern Front Brewing Company. Artwork will be on display the entire month, but come opening night for a one-on-one conversation with the artist himself. Free admission.

Eastern Front Brewing Company, 13100 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-905-1535, facebook.com/easternfrontbrewing

Don McLean in Concert

Saturday, April 6, 8 p.m.

Drive your Chevy to the levy when star singer-songwriter Don McLean returns to Suffolk Theater. Known for hits including “American Pie,” “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” “Castles in the Air,” “And I Love You So,” “Crying” and many other classics, McLean is truly an American legend. The bar and restaurant open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $60–$75.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

4 Women 4 Stories

April 6, 8 p.m.

Enjoy an evening of songs told through the music of Jewish songwriters, as four notable cabaret singers—Lynda Rodolitz, Peggy Schwartz, Deborah Zecher and Helane Blumfield—share their stories. Refreshments to follow the concert. Tickets are $20 at the door and online.

Jamesport Meeting House, 1590 Main Road, Jamesport. jamesportmeetinghouse.org