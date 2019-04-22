We Can’t Help Loving Paris Hilton’s Weird Series of Easter Videos

Southampton icon Paris Hilton pulled out all the stops for Easter this year, dropping a bizarre yet fully entertaining series of Instagram videos featuring her in various holiday themed outfits and a whole lot of colorful animation.

It seems she found the perfect app—though we have no clue what it is. Scroll down for a cavalcade of rolling Easter eggs, floating sparkles, rainbows, flapping birds and, of course, Paris at the center of it all.

The heiress, DJ and entrepreneur has been having fun with these videos for a while on her @parishilton account, but the Easter posts are especially fanciful. It’s like Henri Rousseau meets David LaChapelle on psychedelics. And what could be better for Holy Week!

View this post on Instagram #EasterBunny 💞💞🐰💞💞 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Apr 21, 2019 at 5:59pm PDT

View this post on Instagram #EasterBae 🌈🐣🐰💚👸🏼💚🐣🌈 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Apr 21, 2019 at 4:38pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy Easter 🌈🐰🐣🌈 A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Apr 20, 2019 at 7:43pm PDT