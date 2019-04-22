South O’ the Highway

We Can’t Help Loving Paris Hilton’s Weird Series of Easter Videos

It's like Henri Rousseau meets David LaChapelle on psychedelics.

SOTH Team April 22, 2019
A preview of Paris Hilton's Easter videos
A preview of Paris Hilton's Easter videos, @parishilton

Southampton icon Paris Hilton pulled out all the stops for Easter this year, dropping a bizarre yet fully entertaining series of Instagram videos featuring her in various holiday themed outfits and a whole lot of colorful animation.

It seems she found the perfect app—though we have no clue what it is. Scroll down for a cavalcade of rolling Easter eggs, floating sparkles, rainbows, flapping birds and, of course, Paris at the center of it all.

The heiress, DJ and entrepreneur has been having fun with these videos for a while on her @parishilton account, but the Easter posts are especially fanciful. It’s like Henri Rousseau meets David LaChapelle on psychedelics. And what could be better for Holy Week!

View this post on Instagram

 

#EasterBunny 💞💞🐰💞💞

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#EasterBae 🌈🐣🐰💚👸🏼💚🐣🌈

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Easter ✨🐣🐰🐣✨

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Love my favorite photo editing app @Plotaverse. So much fun being creative with my photos! Download it ⚡️ Link in my bio 💞

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Easter 🌈🐰🐣🌈

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#SexyEasterBunny 💞🐰💞

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Roger Waters with Nick Mason at Beacon Theater
April 21, 2019
72

Rogers Waters Reunites with Pink Floyd’s Nick Mason Onstage in NYC

Derwood Hodgegrass swimming pool
April 20, 2019
352

Derwood Hodgegrass Will Complete 150-Yard Swimming Pool by Summer

Beyonce in
April 19, 2019
98

Beyoncé Releases ‘Homecoming’ Concert Film on Netflix

Alessandro Nivola as Lee Berger on cellphone in
April 18, 2019
124

Alessandro Nivola’s Fake News Thriller ‘Chimerica’ Earns Raves in UK