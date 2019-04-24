RJD Gallery Opens ‘We Believe’ Exhibition to Benefit The Retreat

Art holds incredible power. For viewers and artists alike, it’s a chance to escape reality and, if only for a moment, transport yourself into beautiful landscapes and lively ballrooms. It encourages us to find deeper meaning in basic shapes and contrasting colors. RJD Gallery believes that art also has the power to change lives and offer new beginnings, and that is why the premier Bridgehampton gallery is once again hosting its annual juried exhibition to benefit The Retreat, a safe haven and 24-hour hotline for East End families affected by domestic abuse.

We Believe opened on Saturday, April 20, to a packed house. The reception presented guests with the opportunity to meet some of the talented artists whose works are on display, including Barbara Abeltina, Jessica Alazarki, Lee Alban, Andrea Alvin, Paige Bradley, Miguel Del Ray, James Feehan, Marianna Foster, Nathaniel Galka, Jackie Gordon, Dana Hawk, Claudia Kaak, Mike McLaughlin, Leah Morgan, Richard Mothes, Gail Postal, Larry Reinhart, Alan Richards and Blair Seagram. Guests were also treated to cocktails, refreshments and live music by the dashiki-clad Bridgehampton School Marimba Band.

Proceeds from all We Believe artwork benefit The Retreat and the life-saving services it provides. All works are on view in the gallery (open Thursday–Sunday) and on artsy.com/rjd-gallery through May 16. Several have already been sold, but there are many more available for anyone who’s looking for an eye-catching, new piece for their home, as well as anyone who’s looking for a worthy local cause to donate to.

For more information about The Retreat (13 Goodfriend Drive, East Hampton), visit theretreatinc.org, and for more on RJD Gallery (2385 Main Street, Bridgehampton), visit rjdgallery.com.