Building Your Dream Home Faster and Stronger with Cedar Knolls

Howard Kipnes started Cedar Knolls Inc. over 25 years ago, building custom homes using conventional “stick” building methods. Conventional construction can be very unpredictable. Material availability, extreme Long Island weather, inconsistent labor and other factors can result in excessive delays, along with quality control issues and cost overruns.

Kipnes knew there had to be a solution to his and his clients’ frustrations, and he began researching modular construction. It became clear to Kipnes that modular homes had many benefits over their “stick” built counterparts. Modular homes are built stronger, are more energy efficient, and are constructed indoors, ensuring that the materials that compose your home are never exposed to the weather. Modular manufacturers have stringent quality control, purchasing and material inventory procedures. In addition, by using modular technology your home will typically be completed in less than half the time of conventional building methods.

“Our Custom Modular homes vary in size from 1,000 square feet to more than 5,000 square feet. Their style can range from Contemporary to Victorian, and everything in between,” says Kipnes. “Our homes include vaulted ceilings, porches, decks and sunrooms, along with custom kitchens and baths. Every one of our custom homes is computer designed in our Ronkonkoma office.”

Cedar Knolls supplies complete “turnkey construction” and is the local builder for Westchester Modular Homes Inc. (Wingdale, NY). By supplying “turnkey construction,” Cedar Knolls includes the architectural designs and plans, permit expediting, site work, modular components, all on-site finishes to your specifications, sanitary systems (including the new innovative/alternative systems) and utility connections, meaning that we’ll handle everything from the day your home is imagined to the day your family moves in.

In addition to a stellar 25-year reputation, Cedar Knolls also includes a 10-year warranty with every home.

Please contact Cedar Knolls to discuss the benefits of building your new home Custom Modular at

631-231-1518, email us at info@cedarknollshomes.com or visit us online at cedarknollshomes.com.