Enjoy Cinco de Mayo with Dan’s Best Mexican Cuisine, Margaritas & Tacos

¡Celebre Cinco de Mayo con Dan’s Best of the Best!

Dan's Food & Wine Team May 1, 2019
Margarita, chips and salsa on an orange backgroud with chili peppers.
Photo: iStock

Cinco de Mayo celebrates the date Mexico triumphed over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War in 1862. Over the years, Cinco de Mayo has become an observance of Mexican culture, including all the delicious food and drink from South of the Border.

Dan’s Papers readers selected their top East End restaurant picks in a variety of categories in the 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best contest, so, for Cinco de Mayo, you’d be wise to check out the 2018 winners for Mexican Cuisine, Margaritas and Tacos in the Hamptons and on the North Fork. Now, get out there and have a fiesta!

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and don’t forget to check out all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners.

Mexican Cuisine

Platinum
Union Cantina
40 Bowden Square, Southampton
631-377-3500, unioncantina.net

Platinum
Funcho’s Fajita Grill
1156 West Main Street, Riverhead
631-369-7277, funchosfajitagrill.com

Gold
La Fogata Bar & Grill
174 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-594-5440, lafogatabar.com

Gold
Lucharitos
119 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-6666, lucharitos.com

Silver
Funcho’s Fajita Grill
127 Main Street, Westhampton Beach
631-288-2408, funchosfajitagrill.com

Silver
Dos MexiCuban Cantina
691 NY-25A, Miller Place
631-849-6349, dosmexicubancantina.com

Bronze
La Hacienda Mexican Grill
48 Jagger Lane, Southampton
631-287-6814, lahaciendasouthampton.com

Bronze
Salsa Salsa
142 Main Street, Port Jefferson
631-473-9700, salsasalsa.net

Bronze
Restaurante La Cascada
46455 County Road 48, Southold
631-765-8708, facebook.com/restaurante-la-cascada

Margarita

Platinum
Union Cantina
40 Bowden Square, Southampton
631-377-3500, unioncantina.net

Gold
Oakland’s Restaurant
365 Dune Road, Hampton Bays
631-728-6900, oaklandsrestaurant.net

Silver
Dockers Waterside
94 Dune Road, East Quogue
631-653-0653, dockerswaterside.com

Taco

Platinum
Union Cantina
40 Bowden Square, Southampton
631-377-3500, unioncantina.net

Platinum
Funcho’s Fajita Grill
1156 West Main Street, Riverhead
631-369-7277, funchosfajitagrill.com

Gold
Rumba
43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays
631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com

Gold
Lucharitos
119 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-6666, lucharitos.com

Silver
The Beach Club at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk
631-668-2345 ext. 3200, gurneysresorts.com/the-beach-club

Silver
Mattitaco
10560 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-7826, mattitaco.com

Bronze
The Station Bar
22 Shinnecock Road, Hampton Bays
631-728-6116, thestationbarhamptons.com

Bronze
Maple Tree BBQ Smokehouse
820 West Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-2819, mapletreebbq.com

