Enjoy Cinco de Mayo with Dan’s Best Mexican Cuisine, Margaritas & Tacos

Cinco de Mayo celebrates the date Mexico triumphed over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War in 1862. Over the years, Cinco de Mayo has become an observance of Mexican culture, including all the delicious food and drink from South of the Border.

Dan’s Papers readers selected their top East End restaurant picks in a variety of categories in the 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best contest, so, for Cinco de Mayo, you’d be wise to check out the 2018 winners for Mexican Cuisine, Margaritas and Tacos in the Hamptons and on the North Fork. Now, get out there and have a fiesta!

Mexican Cuisine

Platinum

Union Cantina

40 Bowden Square, Southampton

631-377-3500, unioncantina.net

Platinum

Funcho’s Fajita Grill

1156 West Main Street, Riverhead

631-369-7277, funchosfajitagrill.com

Gold

La Fogata Bar & Grill

174 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-594-5440, lafogatabar.com

Gold

Lucharitos

119 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-6666, lucharitos.com

Silver

Funcho’s Fajita Grill

127 Main Street, Westhampton Beach

631-288-2408, funchosfajitagrill.com

Silver

Dos MexiCuban Cantina

691 NY-25A, Miller Place

631-849-6349, dosmexicubancantina.com

Bronze

La Hacienda Mexican Grill

48 Jagger Lane, Southampton

631-287-6814, lahaciendasouthampton.com

Bronze

Salsa Salsa

142 Main Street, Port Jefferson

631-473-9700, salsasalsa.net

Bronze

Restaurante La Cascada

46455 County Road 48, Southold

631-765-8708, facebook.com/restaurante-la-cascada

Margarita

Platinum

Union Cantina

40 Bowden Square, Southampton

631-377-3500, unioncantina.net

Gold

Oakland’s Restaurant

365 Dune Road, Hampton Bays

631-728-6900, oaklandsrestaurant.net

Silver

Dockers Waterside

94 Dune Road, East Quogue

631-653-0653, dockerswaterside.com

Taco

Platinum

Union Cantina

40 Bowden Square, Southampton

631-377-3500, unioncantina.net

Platinum

Funcho’s Fajita Grill

1156 West Main Street, Riverhead

631-369-7277, funchosfajitagrill.com

Gold

Rumba

43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays

631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com

Gold

Lucharitos

119 Main Street, Greenport

631-477-6666, lucharitos.com

Silver

The Beach Club at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk

631-668-2345 ext. 3200, gurneysresorts.com/the-beach-club

Silver

Mattitaco

10560 Main Road, Mattituck

631-298-7826, mattitaco.com

Bronze

The Station Bar

22 Shinnecock Road, Hampton Bays

631-728-6116, thestationbarhamptons.com

Bronze

Maple Tree BBQ Smokehouse

820 West Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-2819, mapletreebbq.com