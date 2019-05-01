Enjoy Cinco de Mayo with Dan’s Best Mexican Cuisine, Margaritas & Tacos

Cinco de Mayo celebrates the date Mexico triumphed over France at the Battle of Puebla during the Franco-Mexican War in 1862. Over the years, Cinco de Mayo has become an observance of Mexican culture, including all the delicious food and drink from South of the Border.
Dan’s Papers readers selected their top East End restaurant picks in a variety of categories in the 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best contest, so, for Cinco de Mayo, you’d be wise to check out the 2018 winners for Mexican Cuisine, Margaritas and Tacos in the Hamptons and on the North Fork. Now, get out there and have a fiesta!
Mexican Cuisine
Platinum
Union Cantina
40 Bowden Square, Southampton
631-377-3500, unioncantina.net
Platinum
Funcho’s Fajita Grill
1156 West Main Street, Riverhead
631-369-7277, funchosfajitagrill.com
Gold
La Fogata Bar & Grill
174 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-594-5440, lafogatabar.com
Gold
Lucharitos
119 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-6666, lucharitos.com
Silver
Funcho’s Fajita Grill
127 Main Street, Westhampton Beach
631-288-2408, funchosfajitagrill.com
Silver
Dos MexiCuban Cantina
691 NY-25A, Miller Place
631-849-6349, dosmexicubancantina.com
Bronze
La Hacienda Mexican Grill
48 Jagger Lane, Southampton
631-287-6814, lahaciendasouthampton.com
Bronze
Salsa Salsa
142 Main Street, Port Jefferson
631-473-9700, salsasalsa.net
Bronze
Restaurante La Cascada
46455 County Road 48, Southold
631-765-8708, facebook.com/restaurante-la-cascada
Margarita
Platinum
Union Cantina
40 Bowden Square, Southampton
631-377-3500, unioncantina.net
Gold
Oakland’s Restaurant
365 Dune Road, Hampton Bays
631-728-6900, oaklandsrestaurant.net
Silver
Dockers Waterside
94 Dune Road, East Quogue
631-653-0653, dockerswaterside.com
Taco
Platinum
Union Cantina
40 Bowden Square, Southampton
631-377-3500, unioncantina.net
Platinum
Funcho’s Fajita Grill
1156 West Main Street, Riverhead
631-369-7277, funchosfajitagrill.com
Gold
Rumba
43 Canoe Place Road, Hampton Bays
631-594-3544, rumbahamptonbays.com
Gold
Lucharitos
119 Main Street, Greenport
631-477-6666, lucharitos.com
Silver
The Beach Club at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk
631-668-2345 ext. 3200, gurneysresorts.com/the-beach-club
Silver
Mattitaco
10560 Main Road, Mattituck
631-298-7826, mattitaco.com
Bronze
The Station Bar
22 Shinnecock Road, Hampton Bays
631-728-6116, thestationbarhamptons.com
Bronze
Maple Tree BBQ Smokehouse
820 West Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-2819, mapletreebbq.com