The Gateway Soars with Songs from Top Divas This Summer

The Gateway Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County, which celebrates its 70th anniversary this year, has a rollicking season of musical theater planned for the summer.

The first show of the season, On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan, runs through May 25. This high-energy musical features songs from the music legend, including “Conga,” “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” and more.

Next up is something completely different. Forbidden Broadway, running from June 5–22, is a loving send-up of the Great White Way. This musical revue is a hilarious parody of Broadway musicals, rewriting beloved songs from shows like Wicked, Annie, Avenue Q and more. Over the years, Forbidden Broadway has won nine Drama Desk Awards, a Special Tony, an Obie, a Lucille Lortel and a Drama League Award. This evening of wackiness is guaranteed fun whether you’re a Broadway superfan or new to musical theater.

Based on the film starring the late Whitney Houston, The Bodyguard runs from July 3–20. A romantic thriller with songs made famous by Houston, The Bodyguard tells the story of a beautiful superstar who hires a former Secret Service agent to protect her from her stalker. The show utilizes classic songs like ”One Moment in Time,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “So Emotional,” “Queen of the Night,” “Saving All My Love” and, of course, “I Will Always Love You.”

The Gateway switches gears from modern pop to classical showtunes with The Sound of Music, running from July 31–August 17. The seminal Rodgers and Hammerstein musical tells the story of Maria and the von Trapps, a family in pre-World War II Austria. Made into a critically acclaimed film starring Sag Harbor’s Julie Andrews, this show has beloved musical theater standards like “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss,” “Do-Re-Mi” and more.

Closing out the season is Kinky Boots, running at Patchogue Theatre from August 28–September 14. Kinky Boots, which recently ended its long stint on Broadway, is the tale of Charlie, a struggling shoe factory owner who crosses paths with Lola, a drag queen with an idea that just might save the business. Kinky Boots has a book by Harvey Fierstein and original score by Cyndi Lauper.

The Gateway also boasts some one-night-only special performances this summer. On June 1, check out Beginnings, a Chicago tribute band. Then, on July 27, hit the Gateway for the Best of the Eagles tribute band.

For more on The Gateway, 215 South Country Road, Bellport, visit thegateway.org.