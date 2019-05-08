Hamptons Event Highlights: May 9–11, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, May 9–11, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Third Annual Spring Celebration Street Fair

Saturday, May 11, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Find the perfect gift for Mom—or take her on a shopping spree—at East Hampton’s annual street fair. Peruse more than 50 booths offering wares from local artists, shops and non-profits. Find your summer 2019 beach reads in the East Hampton Library book tent. Enjoy live music by Lynn Blue, the Potter-Tekulsky Band and the Penny Lane Beatles tribute band. Make a furry new friend at the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) mobile adoption van. Take a ride in the East Hampton Aviation Association flight simulator. And check out science projects from the Children’s Museum of East End (CMEE).

A super fun KidsZone will feature a YMCA Summer Camp climbing wall and jumping castle, as well as face painters, arts and crafts with the Art Nanny and lots more. Hampton Free Ride will provide shuttle service from John Marshall Elementary School parking lot.

Newtown Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-0362, easthamptonchamber.com

Raconteurs: An Evening of Storytelling

Thursday, May 9, 7 p.m.

Vogue Contributing Editor and theater critic Adam Green hosts Southampton Arts Center’s inaugural Raconteurs night. Event speakers—Ninatchka Dec, Tom Dunn, Jameson Ellis, Ruby Jackson, Paton Miller, Minerva Perez, Gianna Volpe and Shane Weeks—will share their stories about “firsts” that have greatly impacted them. Tickets are $15.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Retro Exhibition

Friday, May 10–Sunday, May 12, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

This exhibition fills viewers with feelings of nostalgia by reviving classic styles, colors, images and designs from the past—Valentino, toys from the ’60s, The Beatles in Times Square and Marilyn Monroe on the cover of Playboy. Artists include David Aiazzi, Stephen Bezas, Alicia Gitlitz, Nancy Landauer, Christopher Cropper and many others. Free admission. On view through May 19.

White Room Gallery, 2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Inlet Ride 2019

Saturday, May 11, 8 a.m.

The Inlet Ride is a 28-mile bike ride along Dune Road from the Moriches Inlet at Cupsogue Beach to the Shinnecock Inlet in Hampton Bays and back. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Camp Paquatuck, a Center Moriches camp for children with disabilities. Registration is $25.

Cupsogue Beach County Park, 906 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach. inletride.com

All Star Comedy: May 2019

Saturday, May 11, 8 p.m.

Leave the kids with a sitter and prepare for wild jokes and mad hysterics when Joseph Vecsey of Optimum’s UnMovers hosts this month’s All Star stand-up night, featuring an extra special lineup—Dean Edwards (Saturday Night Live, MTV’s Guy Code) and Calise Hawkins (Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Oxygen’s Funny Girls). Tickets are $30 in advance and $40 at the door.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org