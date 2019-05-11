Howard Stern Names Conan O’Brien His Best Interview of All Time

In celebration of his new book Howard Stern Comes Again (Simon & Schuster), Southampton’s Howard Stern has revealed that late-night host Conan O’Brien is his “best interview of all time.”

“I feel like I had one of the most sincere conversations, and it was so fulfilling. It was funny. It was brilliant, in terms of what the guest was saying…I felt complete,” Stern gushed during Wednesday morning during The Howard Stern Show on SiriusXM. O’Brien, who appeared on-air to chat with Stern during the episode, was very flattered but offered, “I think it’s a mistake!” Stern and O’Brien agreed that they had a nice rapport and connection, and that their 2015 interview had a lasting impact. “It’s like we had sex,” O’Brien said, cracking another joke.

He also told Stern earnestly, “I consider you the best interviewer in any medium today,” adding, “It seriously is an honor.”

O’Brien is most known for his talk show Conan on TBS, and Late Night with Conan O’Brien on NBC before that. His show recently changed formats from an hour to 30 minutes, with more focused interviews. O’Brien got his start as a comedy writer, working on shows such as Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons.

Last month, Stern announced his impending exit from SiriusXM in 2020. “I realize that radio is affecting my health,” he told co-host Robin Quivers in April, adding that he suffers from medical issues and anxiety. Stern has hosted his radio show since 1986 and is one of the most prolific radio personalities of all time. He is married to Beth Ostrosky Stern, who is an animal rights advocate.

Stern’s new book, Howard Stern Comes Again is set to hit store shelves next Tuesday, May 14. O’Brien and Stern will soon chat again, in an upcoming episode of O’Brien’s podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend.