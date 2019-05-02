North Fork Event Highlights: May 3–5, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, May 3–5, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Complexions Dance Company

Saturday, May 4, 8 p.m.

In the final performance of Staller Center’s 2018–19 season, master choreographer Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson’s Complexions Contemporary Ballet reinvent dance through a groundbreaking mix of methods, styles and cultures. Prepare for a thrilling night of dance performed by one of the most athletic companies of our time. Tickets are $44.

Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. 631-632-2787, staller.sunysb.edu

Broken Arrow: A Tribute to Neil Young

Friday, May 3, 8 p.m.

Welcome back to the band that keeps on rockin’ in the free world. Suffolk Theater searched for the most authentic Neil Young show they could find, and they discovered a group that will blow you away with their incredible authenticity and talent. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m., and there is a $10 dining minimum per table. Tickets are $39–$45.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Hat-A-Palooza Chocolate and Wine Pairing

Saturday, May 4, 1 p.m.

Create a summer hat with Peg Ehlers as you enjoy a glass of wine and some handmade chocolate! Explore the North Fork Chocolate Company Art Gallery while being serenaded by Danny Keys on piano, and peruse wares from Nuna Knits. Admission is $20, and the optional hat-making class is $50. Call to reserve a seat.

North Fork Chocolate Company, 740 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

Let’s Jump in and Go! Unlock the Shinnecock

Saturday, May 5, 9 a.m.

The Shinnecock Canal is a gorgeous waterway that often gets overshadowed by the East End’s main water attraction: the pristine beaches. Let an expert captain from Strong’s Marine show you how to safely navigate—and properly appreciate—the canal. Registration is $15.

Mattituck Bay Marina, 2400 Camp Mineola Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4770, strongsmarine.com

A Glacier on the Move

Saturday, May 5, 1 p.m.

Learn about glaciers and their relationship to the forces that created Long Island with geologist and New York State Parks Commission member George Bartunek, who will give a presentation about his experiences participating in a 1987 Earthwatch scientific expedition to study movements of a Norwegian glacier. Join him for a walk through the preserve after the lecture. Free.

Hallock State Park, 6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-315-5475, parks.ny.gov/parks/181