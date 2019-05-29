Sag Harbor Cinema’s Iconic Sign Is Illuminated Once More

Sag Harbor Cinema’s iconic sign is back! The restored neon SAG HARBOR sign was relit on the beloved movie theater’s facade after a celebratory countdown on Main Street in the historic whaling village on Saturday, May 25. The art deco sign was badly damaged in the devastating 2016 Sag Harbor fire, but it now shines brightly again, taking one more step toward completion of the upcoming Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center.

The sign is a powerful symbol of the hope and resilience demonstrated by the Sag Harbor community since the fire. “A significant part of why we have the sign is that village officials said they’d save the sign,” Sag Harbor Cinema Arts Center Chair and artist April Gornik said of the relighting event.

As seen in the video, this village has much to celebrate.

Learn more about the new project at sagharborcinema.org.