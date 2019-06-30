60 Summers

60 Summers Throwback: Dan’s Papers Traffic Report, from August 10, 1984

Dan Rattiner delivers the traffic news from high above the Hamptons.

Dan Rattiner June 30, 2019
Car traffic on the Long Island Expressway
Photo: iStock

From the August 10, 1984 issue of Dan’s Papers:

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, this is Dan Rattiner in the Dan’s Papers Learjet high above the Hamptons bringing you the latest on the East End traffic.

It’s a beautiful clear summer’s day and we’re flying north across the Montauk Highway now and traffic is bumper to bumper… oh… and we’re along the Connecticut coastline and up into the Massachusetts, maybe we could swing around… that’s it… going back across now, having a look at the Long Island Expressway and traffic over by Manorville, we’re crossing the Sunrise and I think… well… things are looking quite backed up here along the Jersey Shore.

We’re coming up on Philadelphia now. Maybe we could swing this thing around again…

Get your copy of the limited edition Dan’s Papers coffee table book “60 Summers: Celebrating Six Iconic Decades on the East End.” On sale now for $60 at FriendsOfDans.com.

