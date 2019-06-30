From the August 10, 1984 issue of Dan’s Papers:

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, this is Dan Rattiner in the Dan’s Papers Learjet high above the Hamptons bringing you the latest on the East End traffic.

It’s a beautiful clear summer’s day and we’re flying north across the Montauk Highway now and traffic is bumper to bumper… oh… and we’re along the Connecticut coastline and up into the Massachusetts, maybe we could swing around… that’s it… going back across now, having a look at the Long Island Expressway and traffic over by Manorville, we’re crossing the Sunrise and I think… well… things are looking quite backed up here along the Jersey Shore.

We’re coming up on Philadelphia now. Maybe we could swing this thing around again…

