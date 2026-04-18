The East End’s dining scene is gearing up for the season, with waterfront favorites reopening, new spots making their debut, and plenty of spring happenings to look forward to. From Montauk to Southampton, there’s no shortage of places to dine, sip, and soak in the coastal views as the 2026 season gets underway. Read on to learn more!

Gosman’s Dock in Montauk has announced an exciting new debut of the Lobster House & Clam Bar opening for the 2026 season on Friday, May 8! The restaurant will serve cuisine inspired by the beloved favorites of the former Inlet Cafe and Clam Bar, offering flavorful seafood at the waterfront dockside location. Imagine yourself dining by the water or ordering at the window for a meal to-go after a day at the beach. The seafood served will be sourced right from the docks of Montauk with offerings of lobster tacos, pan-seared tuna and mussels in white cream sauce. They are set to be open seven days a week from 12 to 9 p.m. and reservations will be available for parties of eight or more.

Also returning on the Gosman’s property is the popular Topside Bar. Overlooking Montauk Harbor, the space offers a breezy, open-air escape with sweeping waterfront views. This spot is a favorite among both locals and visitors, with daily food and beverage specials accompanying the spectacular views. They will be opening for the season on Friday, May 15, so grab your friends and head to Topside Bar for an experience where you can unwind with a handcrafted cocktail, a crisp glass of rose or ice-cold beer!

We’re just one week away from LUNCH Lobster Roll’s Amagansett location opening for the 2026 season! Located at 1980 Montauk Highway, the coveted summer destination will open on Friday, April 24 with all of your favorites on the menu from Paul’s Famous Seafood Chili to their New England Clam Chowder, the Classic Lobster Salad Roll to Steamers & Broth and more. They will be open Thursday through Monday beginning at 11:45 a.m. for the spring season and will kick off seven days a week in mid-June as summer approaches. Head to their website for full menus and more information.

Did you know?

Long Island Restaurant Week’s Spring edition is taking place from April 26 to May 3. With over 100 restaurants participating across the Island, there is something for every palate to enjoy throughout the eight days of deals. Many East End restaurants have already signed up to offer menus, with more signing up each day. So far, Bridgehampton Inn Restaurant, Cooperage Inn, Frankie’s Fabulous Italiano, Nick & Toni’s, The Palm East Hampton, R.AIRE at The Hampton Maid, Legends, Bistro 72, Pete’s Taverna, Page Sag Harbor, Bistro Ete, Calissa and Seven Beach Lane have all registered to participate.

Restaurants can offer one, two, or any combination of prix fixe menus, including a two-course lunch for $24 and three-course dinner options for $29, $39, or $46. By the way, Long Island Restaurant Week hosts a Gift Card Giveaway for each edition, where diners can win one of three gift cards in the amounts of $100, $150 or the grand prize of $250 to any participating restaurant of their choice!

The sweepstakes can be found on their website, and it will open on Monday, April 20 at midnight and it will end on Monday, May 4 at 11:59 p.m., so don’t miss your chance to enter!

Bits & Bites:

Looking for a delicious and affordable lunch spot? Saaz in Southampton serves delicious Indian cuisine and they offer an unbeatable lunch buffet weekdays from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well as on Sundays from 12 to 3 p.m. No matter if you join them for lunch or dinner, the restaurant offers a warm and friendly atmosphere with a vast menu of offerings including a full bar, draft beer and a great selection of wines and specialty cocktails.

Rumba in Hampton Bays hosts Thursday night live music from 6 to 9 p.m. with local artists jamming all month long. The Como Brothers will be performing on April 23 and the O.P. Effect will be in house on April 30. Head to their website for more information.

The Beach Club at Gurney’s in Montauk is bringing beach days back on May 8! The 2,000-foot-long private beach offers luxurious touches, attentive service, craft cocktails and light bites.

Riverhead Cider House is hosting Music Bingo on Thursday, April 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.! They’ve got live music playing through the weekend as well. Head to their website for more information.

Food Quote: “I cook with wine. Sometimes I even add it to the food.” ~ W.C. Fields