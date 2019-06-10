News 12 Features Dan’s Papers and Our 60 Summers Celebration

News 12 Long Island’s Doug Geed aired a lovely story about Dan’s Papers and our 60 Summers celebration on Monday morning, June 10. The video, featuring our founder Dan Rattiner, CEO/Publisher Steve McKenna and COO/Editorial Director Eric Feil, delves into the history of Dan’s Papers, including Dan’s first paper, The Montauk Pioneer, along with the story of how we got our name, our special Dan’s Taste of Summer food and wine events, and our unique niche in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Now in our 60th summer, Dan’s Papers continues to offer all the info one needs to enjoy everything the Hamptons and North Fork have to offer, as well as profiles on local people, weekly covers with paintings by local artists, and some fun hoaxes and satire. Geed specifically mentions The Hamptons Subway Newsletter and our stories about the Hamptons Police Submarine.

News 12 has launched a special East End section of their website, including numerous stories about the region, led by Geed, as well as an East End Facebook page.

Get your copy of the limited edition Dan’s Papers coffee table book “60 Summers: Celebrating Six Iconic Decades on the East End.” On sale now for $60 at FriendsOfDans.com.