Beyoncé Attends ‘The Lion King’ Premiere in Hollywood

Stars were out in full force at the red carpet premiere of Disney’s remake of The Lion King on Tuesday, July 9. East Ender and superstar Beyoncé, who voices Nala in the film, attended the premiere in Hollywood red carpet event with daughter Blue Ivy in tow. Also in attendance were her husband, Jay-Z, and Destiny’s Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland.

The Lion King, directed by Jon Favreau, is the latest in a line of “live action” remakes of Disney animated features. Of course, the film is not actually live action; the animals depicted in the film are CGI creations. In The Lion King, a young cub, Simba, is exiled from his kingdom after his uncle, Scar, murders his father, Mufasa. Simba then grows up under the watchful eye of Timon and Pumbaa, a meerkat and warthog, falls in love with childhood friend Nala and reclaims the throne from his evil uncle. The star-studded cast includes Donald Glover as Simba; Billy Eichner as Timon; Seth Rogen as Pumbaa; James Earl Jones as Mufasa; and John Oliver as Zazu the bird.

Disney has also announced a new album, The Lion King: The Gift, produced by Beyoncé. The album will feature international recording artists and include songs inspired by the film. “This is sonic cinema,” said Beyoncé in a press release. “This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat.”

Check out the first song from The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé’s “Spirit,” above. The Lion King will be released on Thursday, July 18.