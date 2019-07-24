Billy Joel Invites Blind Teenage Pianist Onstage at Madison Square Garden

Sag Harbor Piano Man Billy Joel has been in residency at Madison Square Garden since January 2014. It is no wonder he’s sold out the venue for five consecutive years. He is exceptionally talented, and every show is a unique experience. Ahead of his July 11 performance, Joel invited 14-year-old Brooklynite and piano prodigy Logan Riman to join him on stage for a rendition of his signature song “Piano Man.”

Riman, who was born blind, was meant to attend a meet and greet with the artist before the concert courtesy of the arena’s Garden of Dreams Foundation—which provides unforgettable experiences to children facing obstacles in their lives—but when Joel became aware that Riman, too, has a talent for tapping the ivories, he was instead invited on stage for a once-in-a-lifetime jam session. The duo aptly played Joel’s classic “Piano Man” together on one set of keys, which proved a unique experience for the two musicians and anyone else who witnessed the moment. This is not the first time Joel has allowed a young fan to make a cameo. In 2013, the music legend invited a student from Long Island’s Vanderbilt University to join him in a performance of “New York State of Mind.”

This is also not the first time Joel has shown a soft spot for good deeds and philanthropic work. In December of 2012, he held the “12-12-12 Concert for Sandy Relief” and “The Concert for New York City” in October 2001 following the September 11 attacks. Joel has received a Kennedy Center Honor, the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song in 2014, and the ASCAP Centennial Award, also in 2014, for his contributions to the world of music and beyond.

As the Sag Harbor resident looks toward his 60th consecutive sold out show this January, he has proven once again that his residency at MSG is anything but predictable.

