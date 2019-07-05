The Scoop

Dan’s Rosé Soirée Attendee Wins Luxury Trip to Malta

Congrats to the big winner!

Dan's SCOOP Team July 5, 2019
Bianca Pappas, Ana Calderone and Michelle Buttigieg
Bianca Pappas, Ana Calderone and Michelle Buttigieg

A pink-hued toast to Ana Calderone, winner of the Malta trip that was showcased at Dan’s Rosé Soirée. The prize, presented by Bianca Pappas, Director, Media Relations & Client Services, and Michelle Buttigieg, North America Representative, Malta Tourism Authority, includes a three-night stay at the luxury five-star Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa, a three-night stay at the luxury five-star Rosselli, and a one-day tour with Exclusively Malta.

Ana Calderone being presented with her prize by Michelle Buttigieg, Photo: Courtesy Visit Malta
Ana Calderone being presented with her prize by Michelle Buttigieg, Photo: Courtesy Visit Malta

To learn more about the ones who made this incredible Malta trip possible, check out visitmalta.comcorinthia.comaxhotelsmalta.compasullivan.com and exclusivelymalta.com.

