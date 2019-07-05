Dan’s Rosé Soirée Attendee Wins Luxury Trip to Malta

A pink-hued toast to Ana Calderone, winner of the Malta trip that was showcased at Dan’s Rosé Soirée. The prize, presented by Bianca Pappas, Director, Media Relations & Client Services, and Michelle Buttigieg, North America Representative, Malta Tourism Authority, includes a three-night stay at the luxury five-star Corinthia Palace Hotel & Spa, a three-night stay at the luxury five-star Rosselli, and a one-day tour with Exclusively Malta.

To learn more about the ones who made this incredible Malta trip possible, check out visitmalta.com, corinthia.com, axhotelsmalta.com, pasullivan.com and exclusivelymalta.com.