North Fork Event Highlights: July 18–22, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this week, July 18–22, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

MFI North Fork Film Festival

July 19–July 21, 10 a.m.

Manhattan Film Institute’s (MFI) eighth annual three-day event is dedicated to education and creative expression in the art of filmmaking. This year’s festival showcases the first-ever International Short Film Competition, the Sunday Morning Showcase, filmmaker seminars, workshops, celebrity screenings, a live performance and an award ceremony. Admission is free, but registration is required.

Greenport Theatre, 211 Front Street, Greenport. 860 301-2929, manhattanfilminstitute.com

Drawn to Water Exhibition

July 18–July 21, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Dan’s Best of the Best East End Artist and Dan’s Papers cover artist Isabelle Haran-Leonardi’s latest exhibition, Drawn to Water, opened this month and is currently on view at her Nova Constellatio Gallery. The new collection of oil paintings explores her love of the water and the boats of Peconic Bay. The gallery opens at noon on Sunday.

Nova Constellatio Gallery, 419 Main Street, Greenport. 631-443-0242, novaconstellatiogallery.com

A New Wave of Modern Architecture on the North Fork

Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.

Barry Bergdoll, an art history professor at Columbia University, leads a discussion on North Fork architecture featuring architects Joseph Allen, Hideaki Ariizumi, Glynis Berry, Richard Gluckman, Bill Ryall, Carl Shelton, Wayne Turett and Allan Wexler. At 1:30 p.m., children ages 7–11 take part in a STEAM-based collage project. Free admission.

Oysterponds Historical Society, 1555 Village Lane, Orient. 631-323-2480, oysterpondshistoricalsociety.org

Vinyasa in the Vines

Saturday, July 20, 10:15 a.m.

For some, there’s no better way to de-stress than with a little yoga. For others, the same can be said for a glass or two of wine. Whichever you prefer, Diliberto Winery offers the ideal morning of relaxation with vinyasa in the vines. Join Sheryl Oleksak for a short outdoor yoga class, then enjoy a fabulous wine tasting afterward. All skill levels welcome. Registration is $35.

Diliberto Winery, 250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 516-297-8455, dilibertowinery.com

Shakespeare at the Manor

Sunday, July 21, 6 p.m.

Continuing the tradition of celebrating the arts at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, William Shakespeare’s The Tempest will be performed on the beautiful grounds of the manor. Bring your beach chair and a picnic to fully enjoy this lovely evening of open-air theater. Tickets are $18. In case of rain, the production moves to Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 80 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0626, sylvestermanor.org

Dances in Mitchell Park

Monday, July 22, 7:30 p.m.

The stunning Mitchell Park is a favorite among locals and summer visitors alike, and throughout the season everyone is invited to sing and dance along to some of the greatest acts the East End has to offer. At this week’s free concert, That Motown Band performs the timeless music of Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops and other greats. Remember to bring a blanket or chair.

Mitchell Park, 115 Front Street, Greenport. greenportvillage.com