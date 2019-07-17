Princess Diana’s Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Visits the Hamptons

Lady Kitty Spencer, the niece of the late Princess Diana, is reportedly spending some time in the Hamptons. Page Six reports that the 28-year-old model was seen in Southampton with 60-year-old boyfriend Michael Lewis.

Spencer, the first cousin of Princes William and Harry, rose to Instagram fame last year after posting photos of Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle, gaining hundreds of thousands of followers in a very short amount of time. Lewis is one of the directors of South African retailer Foschini Ltd. The two have been dating for a year, which has ruffled some social feathers—Lewis is five years older than Spencer’s father, Earl Charles Spencer. Spencer is the spokesperson for Italian jewelry brand Bulgari (stylized BVLGARI) and recently returned from a trip to Como, Italy.

This is not the first time the British socialite has visited the East End. In 2017, Spencer came to the Hamptons after her breakup with property tycoon Niccolò Barattieri di San Pietro, according to the Daily Mail. Spencer’s primary residence is in Fulham, London.

Check out photos from her 2017 visit to the Hamptons, as well as Shelter Island’s Sunset Beach, below.

