Sean Hayes Chosen to Host Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin

The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin has found its host in actor and comedian Sean Hayes. A new teaser, unlisted on YouTube, announced the September 15 premiere of the program in which the Amagansett resident reprises his Donald Trump impression for his daughter over FaceTime.

Hayes, who is best known for his comedic work alongside Hamptonite Debra Messing on the NBC hit Will and Grace, will serve as roast master and lead the charge against Baldwin at the barb fest this fall.

Excited and unnerved that my friend @SeanHayes will be Roast Master for the #BaldwinRoast on 9/15. Also, thrilled that it’s for a great cause: https://t.co/814hDRH2JY — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) July 22, 2019

In a recent tweet, The Match Game host wrote that he was “excited and unnerved” by Hayes’s selection as roast master and began stoking the fire in a subsequent tweet joking that the gig would be his former co-star’s “big break.”

Baldwin’s long and public career in film and television, which includes 10 guest appearances with Hayes on Will and Grace, will be the butt of insults and jibes from the cast of roasters, still yet to be announced. Jokes are sure to touch on the Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actor’s appearances in blockbusters like The Departed and The Boss Baby as well as his career on television as Jack Donaghy on 30 Rock and, of course, his feud with and Saturday Night Live portrayal of Donald Trump.

Mixing naughty and nice, Baldwin, who is well known for his philanthropy and dedication to the arts, is set split a one million dollar donation to the Tony Bennett–founded charity Exploring the Arts with Comedy Central in conjunction with the roast. The donation will help the charity continue to provide equal opportunities and resources to underserved high school students in the arts in New York City and Los Angeles.

The Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin will air on Sunday, September 15 at 10 p.m.