East Hampton Library Authors Night Returns for 15th Anniversary

There is simply no better place for the people who read books to get together with the people who write them than the East Hampton Library’s Authors Night,” says East Hampton Authors Night honorary co-chair and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Robert A. Caro. Every summer during this special evening, scores of writers, both celebrated and burgeoning, gather to raise money for the East Hampton Library. Guests are able to meet and mingle with the various authors and purchase signed copies of their books, a tradition that continues this year on Saturday, August 10.

“I look forward each year to being in that great tent with so many of my fellow writers and having people with their arms already filled with books come to my table to discuss and give me new insights into mine,” says Caro. “And if they buy one of my books, as I inscribe it, I think about where the purchase price is going: to that wonderful library which has been of so much help to me over the years. That’s a great feeling; I’ve been part of the Authors Night since its inception, and I’ve enjoyed it more every year.”

This year’s featured authors include Alec Baldwin (who is the Founding Honorary Chair) showcasing You Can’t Spell America Without Me: The Really Tremendous Inside Story of My Fantastic First Year as President Donald J. Trump; Candace Bushnell with Is There Still Sex in the City?; Rosanne Cash with Composed: A Memoir; Dan’s Papers cartoonist Michael Paraskevas and Maria Bruno with Paint Your World; Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer with Sex for Dummies; and many, many others.

One particularly exciting opportunity for guests is to meet first-time authors who are presenting their books. Stephanie Krikorian, who has written for The New York Post and as a celebrity ghostwriter, is signing her first solo project, Zen Bender: A Decade-Long Enthusiastic Quest to Fix Everything (That Was Never Broken). “This will be very different—very personal and exciting!” Krikorian says. “I’m used to being not in the spotlight and not being the one getting the attention from something like this.”

Other first-time authors include John Glynn with his memoir, Out East, Nicola Harrison with her historical novel, Montauk, and Alan Schnurman and Dan’s Papers COO/Editorial Director Eric Feil with their part-memoir, part-how-to-invest-in-real-estate guide, part motivational tome I Can, I Will, I Must.

Tickets for the Authors Reception under the tent are $100, while tickets for various dinner parties honoring specific authors are available for $300. The reception runs from 5–7:30 p.m., while the dinner parties, held at private homes, begin at 8 p.m.

East Hampton Authors Night will take place at 555 Montauk Highway, Amagansett on Saturday, August 10. For tickets and more information, visit authorsnight.org.