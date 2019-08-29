41st Annual Dan’s Paper’s Kite Fly at Sagg Main Beach Photos

The sky over Sagg Main Beach was filled with colorful and creative kites at the 41st annual Dan’s Papers Kite Fly on Saturday, August 24. Kids and kids at hear enjoyed face painting, live music, great prizes and fun until the sun went down!

The 2019 Dan’s Papers Kite Fly winners are:

Highest Flying: Esme Baxter

Most Inspiring: Kevin Brennan

Most Exotic: Teddy Cooper

Most Colorful: Mia Hemphill

Most Nostalgic: Mateo and Angelo Albrecht

Most Homespun: Ivy Koplin

Most Beautiful: Avery Asher

Best Nautical: Mark Fusco

Best Captures the Spirit of 60 Summers: Mark Potenza