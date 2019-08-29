    Sagg Main Beach

    41st Annual Dan’s Paper’s Kite Fly at Sagg Main Beach Photos

    Barbara Lassen August 29, 2019

    The sky over Sagg Main Beach was filled with colorful and creative kites at the 41st annual Dan’s Papers Kite Fly on Saturday, August 24. Kids and kids at hear enjoyed face painting, live music, great prizes and fun until the sun went down!

    The 2019 Dan’s Papers Kite Fly winners are:
    Highest Flying: Esme Baxter
    Most Inspiring: Kevin Brennan
    Most Exotic: Teddy Cooper
    Most Colorful: Mia Hemphill
    Most Nostalgic: Mateo and Angelo Albrecht
    Most Homespun: Ivy Koplin
    Most Beautiful: Avery Asher
    Best Nautical: Mark Fusco
    Best Captures the Spirit of 60 Summers: Mark Potenza

