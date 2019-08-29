Photo Galleries
41st Annual Dan’s Paper’s Kite Fly at Sagg Main Beach Photos
The sky over Sagg Main Beach was filled with colorful and creative kites at the 41st annual Dan’s Papers Kite Fly on Saturday, August 24. Kids and kids at hear enjoyed face painting, live music, great prizes and fun until the sun went down!
The 2019 Dan’s Papers Kite Fly winners are:
Highest Flying: Esme Baxter
Most Inspiring: Kevin Brennan
Most Exotic: Teddy Cooper
Most Colorful: Mia Hemphill
Most Nostalgic: Mateo and Angelo Albrecht
Most Homespun: Ivy Koplin
Most Beautiful: Avery Asher
Best Nautical: Mark Fusco
Best Captures the Spirit of 60 Summers: Mark Potenza
Facebook Comments