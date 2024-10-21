Menopause Makeover: Life Changing Results During & After Menopause

(Getty Images)

Menopause is a transformative phase in a woman’s life, marked by significant hormonal shifts that often lead to changes in the body, skin and overall appearance. For many women, these changes include weight gain, sagging skin, loss of breast volume and decreased muscle tone. As hormonal changes during menopause affect the body’s ability to maintain muscle tone and skin elasticity, many women feel their appearance no longer reflects their energy and vitality.

The Menopause Makeover at Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology is designed to address these concerns, helping women regain their youthful contours and confidence during and after menopause.

A Menopause Makeover helps to turn back the clock, addressing the physical effects of menopause that are resistant to diet and exercise. For many women, a Menopause Makeover is not just about aesthetic improvements; it’s about revitalizing self-confidence, enhancing comfort and improving quality of life. By addressing areas of concern such as loose skin, drooping breasts, stubborn fat pockets, facial aging, vaginal changes and hair loss, the modern approach at Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology empowers women to embrace this stage of life and achieve a renewed sense of self-assurance.

Common procedures included in a Menopause Makeover are:

Breast Lift with or without Augmentation or Breast Reduction with or without Augmentation to reposition and recontour breasts to a more youthful shape and position, restore lost volume and correct sagging.

Tummy Tuck to tighten the abdominal muscles and remove excess skin and fat, addressing the common issue of a softer, fuller, less toned midsection.

Liposuction targets stubborn fat deposits that often accumulate during menopause, particularly around the waist, hips and thighs, which cannot be improved through diet and exercise alone.

Facial Rejuvenation includes treatments such as facelifts, mini facelifts, neck lifts, facial fat transfer, cosmetic injectables and laser skin resurfacing to restore facial volume, recontour the cheeks and jowls, reduce wrinkles and sagging skin, improve texture and eliminate age spots.

Vaginal Rejuvenation includes procedures such as labiaplasty to address discomfort during physical activities or intercourse, itching, irritation or asymmetry of the labia minora. EmpowerRF improves pelvic floor health non-surgically using radio frequency technology.

Hair Restoration restores thinning hair in a natural way, utilizing the patient’s own organic materials. Utilizing follicular unit micrografting provides a hairline that looks and functions naturally. PRP (platelet rich plasma) injections stimulate hair follicles to enter the growth phase resulting in a fuller, more aesthetically pleasing head of hair.

As a board-certified plastic surgeon with a renowned reputation for combining advanced surgical techniques with cutting-edge non-surgical treatments, myself and my award-winning team of plastic and reconstructive surgeons often hear concerns about the face, breasts and body as well as skin and hair health during and after menopause. Surgically correcting areas of discomfort, such as sagging breasts, with a Breast Lift or Breast Reduction is truly life-changing for our patients. Many women come to us later in life seeking breast reduction surgery not only for cosmetic reasons but to address a range of physical concerns, such as back, neck and shoulder pain, skin irritation and even breathing difficulties.

Surgical body contouring procedures lead to remarkable improvements in lifestyle and overall quality of life for many women by alleviating them from burdensome inches so they can become more physically active and fit into their clothing again. In some cases, a patient’s insurance plan may cover costs for breast reduction or tummy tuck surgery to improve patient health.

For individuals seeking non-invasive options, non-surgical body contouring devices maintain a slimmer and more toned body shape, keeping those extra inches at bay along with diet and exercise. Emsculpt Neo targets fat cells and improves muscle tone. Coolsculpting eliminates up to 30% of fat cells in the treated areas.

EmpowerRF is a safe and effective vaginal rejuvenation technology that addresses a broad range of conditions, including dryness, blood circulation, pain relief, pelvic floor weakness, stress, urge and mixed urinary incontinence (SUI) in our Women’s Wellness Division.

Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injections stimulate hair growth, and Nutrafol supplements improve hair strength and quality.

Skin rejuvenation using chemical peels, lasers, ultrasound technology, radio frequency and microneedling work to remove dead skin cells, stimulate new skin cells and boost collagen production, leading to smoother, tighter, lifted, more even-toned and healthier skin.

We continually hear from our patients that they wish they hadn’t waited as long as they did to have a Menopause Makeover. Having a procedure to correct the areas most affected by hormonal imbalances and fluctuations results in improved health, vitality and a greater sense of self. We find that patients who have surgical and non-surgical treatments to improve their symptoms report looking and feeling better about themselves, which leads to a more rewarding life. We often hear that these treatments make patients more physically active and socially involved. Patients report that their results have inspired them to get back into the dating scene or apply for a new job or promotion. It’s never too early or too late to make these improvements and regain a more youthful appearance. It is amazing how important these enhancements can be to a person’s state of mind.

