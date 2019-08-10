3rd Annual Dan’s Corona MonTaco Photos: The Chefs, Vendors and Sponsors

Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina was the place to be on Saturday, August 3, when the third annual Dan’s Corona MonTaco took Montauk by storm. Top area chefs gathered to put their own spin on classic Mexican dishes—including enchiladas, mollete, burritos, tostadas, ceviche and, of course, tacos. Guests paired each bite with premier pour, while enjoying the California Closets Fun Zone and Intelli-Tec photo booth. At the end of the night, PTL Chef Fabián Gallardo won the coveted People’s Choice Award!

RELATED: 3rd Annual Dan’s Corona MonTaco Photos: The Guests, Band and Atmosphere

Check out the full Dan’s Corona MonTaco recap.