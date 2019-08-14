Rachel Zoe Celebrates Jet Set Summer Series at Montauk’s Surf Lodge

Fashion designer, tastemaker and life-long Hamptonite Rachel Zoe hosted a private dinner at the Surf Lodge in Montauk on Friday, August 2, in celebration of her Jet Set Summer series. The series launched in May 2010, and as summer comes to an end, so will her tried-and-true summer venture. Surf Lodge chef Robert Sieber and Chef Bogdan Danila of Bluebird London, who specializes in upscale British cuisine, prepared the guests’ meals with fresh heirloom tomatoes, smoked ricotta and Montauk sea bass, which were paired with Whispering Angel rosé. Bluebird London is located in the posh Chelsea neighborhood, but operates two additional café outposts, and a stateside location near Columbus Circle.

The Jet Set Summer Series is published on Zoe’s popular website The Zoe Report—part fashion magazine, part shopping destination and part personal blog, all at once. The travel style guide is billed as a packing guide, with each installment designed for a different warm destination. She writes on The Zoe Report, “Whether your travel itinerary consists of cruising the Bahamas, hiding out in the Hamptons—my game plan!—or stylishly stay-cationing at a resort in your hometown, there are more than a handful of ways to glam it up along the way. Intrigued? Take a peek at my Jet Set Summer Guide and you are guaranteed to be off on the right (platformed) foot.” The Malibu installment includes Zoe’s favorite cutoff shorts, hair mist, and surfboards, while the Capri edition touts luxurious kaftans, headscarves, bronzer, and bathing suits. The St. Tropez guide is virtually identical to that of Capri, with the addition of Zoe’s recommended waterproof mascara.

Zoe’s expertise is perhaps best lent to the Hamptons edition of the Jet Set Summer Guide, as she has spent her whole life summering on the South Fork. According to her, fashionable Hamptonites should know they ought not to be caught on the beach without a seersucker bathing suit and striped tote bag. Her full guide to maximizing summer fun in the Hamptons, and looking fabulous while doing it, is available on The Zoe Report, as are all Jet Set Summer series postings.