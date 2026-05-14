Food Bank Launches Nutrition Program

The Palm Beach County Food Bank launched its first direct Food & Nutrition Program with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Lake Worth. Created in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County, Palm Beach County Community Services, Florida Blue Foundation, and Baptist Health, the initiative expands access to healthy food and nutrition education in underserved communities. The program includes a mobile pantry, medically tailored food boxes, and monthly nutrition workshops for residents managing chronic health conditions. Officials including Jamie Kendall and Dr. Jyothi Gunta joined community partners to mark the launch.