East End Kids Event Highlights: September 7–September 8, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, September 7–September 8, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

REATED: The HarborFest 2019 Schedule Promises a Whale of a Good Time

EDITOR’S PICK

Just Plane Fun Day

Saturday, September 7, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

This high-flying family event focuses on fellowship, fun, education and the opportunity to inspire the next generation of aviators and aviation enthusiasts. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds and latest technologies of the aviation and auto industries, grab a bite at local food trucks and participate in a raffle offering local sightseeing flights and more.

East Hampton Airport, 200 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. hamptonflyers.com

Saturday Mixed Media Studio Art

Saturday, September 7, 11:30 a.m.

Forget the cartoons—kick off your child’s weekend with an enriching art class. Experience a creative arts workshop with artist Katherine Kaiser, exploring various materials and learning new techniques! This class is intended for children ages 9–12. Registration is $24.

East End Arts School, 141 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org/school

Science Saturday Workshop: Optical Conclusions

Saturday, September 7, 2–3 p.m.

Experiment with light and optical illusions; learn how light can be reflected, refracted and filtered through lenses and prisms; and make your own optical illusion to take home. Admission is $10, and the instructor-led workshop fee is $5.

Long Island Science Center, 40 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-208-8000, sciencecenterli.org

Bay Seining with Al Daniels

Sunday, September 8, 10 a.m.

Get an up-close look at the marine creatures of the bay—the ocean’s nursery—with fisherman Al “Big Time” Daniels as he sweeps his seining net through the near-shore waters of Noyac Bay and brings in a variety of marine animals—small fish, scallops, crabs and maybe even a turtle—to surprise and delight you. This is an excellent adventure for the whole family. Registration is $15 for adults and $10 for kids.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Lego Club

Sunday, September 8, 10 a.m.–noon

Join the Children’s Museum of the East End every Sunday for Lego Club at the museum! Give your children the chance to create original designs and share their love of all things Lego with fellow CMEE visitors. Kids can leave their works-in-progress and plan future sessions with the staff. Admission is $12.

Children’s Museum of the East End, 376 Bridgehampton/Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org