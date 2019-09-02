Wonderful East End Wineries and Where to Find Them

Anthony Nappa wines

2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic. anthonynappawines.com

Did you know? Anthony Nappa Wines features organic wines.

Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard

2114 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. baitinghollowfarmvineyard.com

Did you know? A portion of their profits go towards horse rescue, and a number of horses have found sanctuary on their grounds.

Bedell Cellars

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. bedellcellars.com

Did you know? Bedell works with artists to create unique labels for their wines and have previously had designs by Chuck Close.

Bedell Cellars Tap Room at Corey Creek

45470 Main Road, Southold.

Bridge Lane Wine

35 Cox Neck Road, Mattituck. bridgelanewine.com

Did you know?You can get Bridge Lane Wines by the keg.

Castello di Borghese Vineyard & Winery

17150 Middle Road, Cutchogue. castellodiborghese.com

Did you know? Castello di Borghese is the first vineyard ever planted on Long Island in 1973 and is still run by the same family.

Channing Daughters Winery

1927 Scuttle Hole Road, Bridgehampton. channingdaughters.com

Did you know? The Channing Daughters Winery features an outdoor sculpture garden designed and created by owner Walter Channing.



Clovis Point

1935 Main Road, Jamesport. clovispointwines.com

Did you know? VIP Tastings are offered, and every summer will see its annual paella cookout, food trucks and local artisan vendor pop-ups.

Coffee Pot Cellars

31855 Main Road, Cutchogue. coffeepotcellars.com

Did you know? Coffee Pot sells berry, jam and bee-related products from Blossom Meadow Farm, and for every bottle of wine finished, a cork is added to the life-size dinosaur-shaped frame on the lawn.

Croteaux Vineyards

1450 South Harbor Road, Southold. croteaux.com

Did you know? Croteaux specializes in dry Southern France-style rosé, which can be enjoyed outdoors, or inside while enjoying the wind chime-like clamour of their “bottle wall.”

Diliberto Winery

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. dilibertowinery.com

Did you know? Diliberto offers overnight accommodations for interested guests in an apartment on premise.

Duck Walk Vineyards North

44535 Main Road, Southold. duckwalk.com

Did you know? Duck Walk Vineyard’s Blueberry Port is crafted from wild Maine blueberries.

Duck Walk Vineyards South

231 Montauk Highway, Water Mill.

Did you know? Their Vidal dessert wine is made from grapes frozen on the vine.

Gramercy Vineyards

10020 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. gramercyvineyards.com

Did you know? Located adjacent to the Laurel Lake Preserve on a former chicken farm, the owner’s terrier can be seen chasing vagabond wildlife back into the preserve.

Harbes Family Farm & Vineyard

715 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. harbesfamilyfarm.com

Did you know? Nestled behind their famous farmstand in a century-old potato barn, vineyard visitors have easy access to grilled corn, homemade donuts and fresh produce.

Harmony Vineyard

169 Harbor Road, Head of the Harbor. harmonyvineyards.com

Did you know? Every Friday through October, sundown turns harmony into a “Drink-In Theater” with the weekly movie projected outside on their barn.

Jamesport Vineyards

1216 Main Road, Jamesport. jamesportwines.com

Did you know? Stop in for their wood oven pizza, or stay the night in the historic, renovated farm house.

Jason’s Vineyard

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. jasonsvineyard.com

Did you know? Outdoor seating includes a view of the vineyard’s goats and alpacas.

Kontokosta Winery

825 North Road, Greenport. theharborfrontinn.com

Did you know? Kontokosta is the only vineyard on the North Fork with sound-front real estate.

Laurel Lake Vineyards

3165 Main Road, Laurel. llwines.com

Did you know? Previous events have included trivia contests, opera nights and crash courses on wine.

Lenz Winery

38355 Main Road, Peconic. lenzwine.com

Did you know? Lenz regularly holds wine pairing events such as champagne and oysters, as well as dip-and-sip fondue.

Lieb Cellars Tasting Room

13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. liebcellars.com

Did you know? Lieb is a completely herbicide and pesticide-free vineyard.

Macari Vineyards

150 Bergen Avenue, Mattituck; 24385 Main Road, Cutchogue. macariwines.com

Did you know? Macari has cows that visitors can meet, in addition to the compost they provide for the vineyard.

Mattebella Vineyards

46005 Main Road, Southold. mattebella.com

Did you know? No mechanical harvesters are used at Mattebella; all grapes are harvested by hand to ensure the finest grapes find their way into each visitors glass.

McCall Wines

22600 Main Road, Cutchogue. mccallwines.com

Did you know? Charolais cows roam the property, and the grass-fed steaks and roasts they produce can be purchased in the tasting room.

The Old Field Vineyards

59600 Main Road, Southold. theoldfield.com

Did you know? Guests at Old Field can stay in the farm’s restored ice house for small gatherings.

One Woman Wines & Vineyards

5195 Old North Road, Southold. onewomanwines.com

Did you know? Try wines in a quaint setting, produced by Claudia Purita, who hails from Calabria, Italy.

Osprey’s Dominion Vineyards

44075 Main Road, Peconic. ospreysdominion.com

Did you know? Wine Club VIP members can get a special discount on their birthday.

Palmer Vineyards

5120 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. palmervineyards.com

Did you know? The tasting room at Palmer is open far later than many in the area, offering tastings until 9 p.m. on Fridays during the summer.

Paumanok Vineyards

1074 Main Road, Aquebogue. paumanok.com

Did you know? Paumanok is the producer of New York’s only Chenin Blanc.

Pellegrini Vineyards

23005 Main Road, Cutchogue. pellegrinivineyards.com

Did you know? Pellegrini is home to the first commercial Vinifera grapes.

Pindar Vineyards

37645 Main Road, Peconic. pindar.net

Did you know? Pindar recently started selling canned editions of their seasonal themed wines.

Pugliese Vineyards

34515 Main Road, Cutchogue. pugliesevineyards.com

Did you know? Pugliese sells beautiful baskets containing their wines along with glasses hand painted by the owner Pat.

Raphael Vineyard & Winery

39390 Main Road, Peconic. raphaelwine.com

Did you know? Raphael has the option of adding cheese and antipasto accompaniments to any tasting.

RG|NY

6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. rgnywine.com

Did you know? The former Martha Clara Vineyards is under new ownership, having been purchased by the Rivero-Gonzàlez family of Mexico.

Roanoke Vineyards

165 Love Lane, Mattituck. roanokevineyards.net

Did you know? In their Love Lane Wine Store, Roanoke offers tastings and bottles of Roanoke wines along with a selection from Channing Daughters, Wölffer and Red Hook Winery.

Saltbird Cellars

2885 Peconic Lane, Peconic. saltbirdcellars.com

Did you know? Enjoy Saltbird Cellars wine at the Peconic Cellar Door tasting room, where happy hour is from 5–7 p.m.

Sannino Bella Vita Vineyard

1375 Peconic Lane, Peconic. sanninovineyard.com

Did you know? Bed and breakfast rooms and suites overlooking the main estate and vineyard are, each visit includes a tasting at the winery down the road.

Scarola Vineyards

4850 Sound Avenue, Mattituck. scarolavineyards.com

Did you know? Cedar House on Sound B&B is a former potato packing barn.

Hound’s Tree at Sherwood House Vineyards

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. hounds-tree.com, sherwoodhousevineyards.com

Did you know? Sherwood House features freshly shucked Long Island-grown oysters the first and third Saturday of every month through October.

Shinn Estate Vineyards

2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck. shinnestatevineyards.com

Did you know? Shinn Estates offers bed and breakfast accommodations in what was formerly the Tuthill farmhouse, one of the North Fork’s founding families.

Sparkling Pointe

39750 Middle Road, Southold. sparklingpointe.com

Did you know? Sparkling Pointe produces all sparkling wines, both red and white.

Suhru Wines

28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. suhruwines.com

Did you know? Every Thursday 5–8 p.m. through August, Suhru will have tacos from Mattitaco and live music.

T’Jara Vineyards

35 Cox Neck Road, Mattituck. tjaravineyards.com

Did you know? T’Jara’s Tasting room is centrally located in Cutchogue village, and within biking distance of two beaches.

Wölffer Estate Vineyard

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. wolffer.com

Did you know? On weekends throughout the summer, Wölffer teams up with guest instructors to host yoga classes at their vineyard.