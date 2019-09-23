Fall 2019 Arts & Entertainment on the East End: Guild Hall

Enjoy grand theater screenings and intriguing new plays at Guild Hall (158 East Main Street, East Hampton) this fall. Visit guildhall.org or call 631-324-0806 for information on tickets and seating.

JDT Lab: The Daerie Queene by Savannah Hankinson

Friday, September 27, 8 p.m.

The John Drew Theater Lab series returns with this workshop of a new play by Savannah Hankinson. In The Daerie Queene, Cara and her brother, Pete, are tasked with planning their father’s funeral. Along the way, they come across a colorful cast of characters including an ex-lover, a hot Tinder date and an overly optimistic funeral director.

JDT Lab: The Tragedie of King John Falstaff by Michael C. O’Day

Monday, September 30, 7 p.m.

In this alternate universe vision of Shakespeare’s Henry cycle, Sir John Falstaff, the fat, drunken coward, becomes the king of England.

National Theatre Live Screenings

Various dates and times

Enjoy these live broadcasts of exciting theatrical works. On Friday, October 4, see a dress rehearsal of The Park Avenue Armory’s The Lehman Trilogy directed by Sam Mendes. On Friday, October 18, check out Small Island, an adaptation of the Orange Prize-winning novel, from the National Theatre in London. On Friday, October 25, Gillian Anderson (X-Files) and Lily James (Downton Abbey, Cinderella) star in the classic backstage thriller All About Eve. On Friday, November 1, Phoebe Waller-Bridge reprises the title role of Fleabag in the one-woman show that inspired by the hit BBC series.

The Met: Live in HD

Various dates and times

Immerse yourself in broadcasts of stunning opera performances. See an encore screening Puccini’s Turandot on Saturday, October 19. Massenet’s Manon screens on Saturday, October 26, followed by Puccini’s Madama Butterfly on Saturday, November 9 and Philip Glass’s Akhnaten on Saturday, November 23.

Discover more exciting East End events at DansPapers.com/Events.