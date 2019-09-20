Fall 2019 Arts & Entertainment on the East End: Suffolk Theater

Suffolk Theater (118 East Main Street, Riverhead) is bringing gut-busting comedians and epic concerts to its dinner theater lineup this fall. Visit suffolktheater.com or call 631-727-4343 for information on tickets, seating and dining.

The Night the Music Lived: Buddy, Ritchie and the Big Bopper

Saturday, September 21, 8 p.m.

This musical revue is a tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper, who performed together on February 2, 1959, hours before the infamous plane crash that changed the course of music history. Starring Todd Meredith as Buddy Holly, Chuck Caruso as the Big Bopper, Jonathan Rodriguez as Ritchie Valens and featuring the Rave-Ons band.

Jay & The Americans

Friday, September 27, 8 p.m.

Known for hits such as “Only in America,” “Come a Little Bit Closer,” “This Magic Moment” and more, Jay & the Americans return to Suffolk Theater.

Live in Theater: The Lombardi Case 1975

Saturday, September 28, 8 p.m.

This murder mystery dinner theater event is based on actual historical events. The audience is arranged in groups and help solve the case based on background packets, staged vignettes and direct questioning of actors.

Memories… A Tribute to Barbra Streisand

Friday, October 11, 8 p.m.

Sharon Owens does a spot-on impression of the incredible Barbra Streisand in this tribute performance.

A Brother’s Revival: Allman Brothers Tribute

Saturday, October 12, 8 p.m.

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Allman Brothers Band with David Goldflies and Johnny Neel as they perform their greatest hits.

The Yardbirds

Sunday, October 13, 7:30 p.m.

The Yardbirds have been reformed by co-founder Jim McCarty. Originally known for “I’m a Man,” “Heart Full of Soul” and more, this rock band is back.

Classic Stones Live

Friday, October 18, 8 p.m.

This Rolling Stones tribute performs the hits of the Some Girls album, with songs “Beast of Burden,” “Miss You,” “Shattered,” “Respectable” and more.

The 5th Dimension

Sunday, October 20, 7:30 p.m.

The 5th Dimension has 22 Top 40 hits, five No. 1 songs and several Grammy awards. Original member Florence LaRue leads this iconic band at Suffolk Theater.

Bob Saget

Saturday, October 26, 8 p.m.

This actor and comedian is known for his family friendly TV work—Full House comes to mind—and outrageously adult stand-up comedy. Don’t miss this special performance by a beloved funnyman.

Marlon Wayans: A Special Comedy Event

Friday, November 8, 8 p.m.

One of the most recognizable comedic actors in the business, Marlon Wayans makes his debut on the Suffolk Theater stage.

