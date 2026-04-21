Hamptons supermodel and entrepreneur Christie Brinkley is drawing inspiration from one of her favorite places: her Tower Hill home in Bridgehampton. The 71-year-old icon — who launched TWRHLL, named after her longtime residence, in 2024 — is unveiling a new collection of gardening décor and tools inspired by her greenhouse, giving fans a chance to bring a piece of it home.

Brinkley’s latest collaboration with HSN centers on her love of gardening and outdoor living, with the collection featuring essentials for the greenhouse and garden, from playful patterned gloves to foldable shovels.

“My Tower Hill garden collection is inspired by my Bridgehampton home and my love for outdoor living,” Brinkley said of the collection. “I wanted to create pieces that bring beauty, warmth, and glamour into your garden or patio.”

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In other news, Brinkley and fellow Hamptonite and National Lampoon’s Vacation costar Chevy Chase, who owns a home in East Hampton, appeared together at the Dallas Card Show New Jersey at the New Jersey Convention & Expo Center in Edison, NJ over the weekend.

In one of two Instagram posts about it, Brinkley wrote that she had a ball at the show and shared pics of her with football legends Drew Brees and Terry Bradshaw, and Chase. She also recalled that one fan brought a shot of her as the Lemur from The Masked Singer, noting, “I had to laugh.”