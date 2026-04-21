Estia’s Little Kitchen in Sag Harbor has closed after 27 years, with its final day ending abruptly.

According to various reports, owner Colin Ambrose confirmed the restaurant was sold to SunLife Organics, a California-based juice and smoothie chain, after efforts to sell both the business and property together were unsuccessful. The sale required the building to be vacated early this week, prompting the restaurant’s closure Sunday.

Large crowds gathered over the weekend after the closure was announced on social media. The restaurant had planned to serve through Sunday afternoon, but several longtime front-of-house employees walked out shortly after opening, forcing an earlier shutdown and leaving waiting customers turned away.

Ambrose said staff had been aware the business was for sale and that he informed them Friday after a deposit was made on the property. He also said he had prepared severance packages, but adjusted them after the walkout, which he considered a resignation. Kitchen staff remained on the job through the closure.

According to multiple news outlets, several longtime employees said they were given little notice of the closing and described the situation as emotional and difficult. They said they had intended to work their final shift but chose to leave after a tense interaction before service began.

Community members have since organized a fundraising effort to support displaced workers. An opening date for the new business has not been announced.