Hamptons Event Highlights: September 13–September 15, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, September 13–September 15, 2019.

EDITOR’S PICK

Othello: The Opera and Play Enmeshed

Saturday, September 14, 8 p.m.

Divaria Productions presents Othello: The Opera and Play Enmeshed, an exploration of the timeless classic through theater, opera and dance. With the guidance of stage directors Anton Armendariz and Andrew Bell, the project features selections from Giuseppe Verdi’s opera in Italian, elements of William Shakespeare’s text and professional singers and dancers, which, when combined, transmit the essence of the story through harmonious mediums. The classic story of Othello concerns themes of jealousy, misplaced trust and exclusion, all of which are extraordinarily relevant today. Tickets are $25–$50.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Siobhan O’Loughlin’s Broken Bone Bathtub

September 13–15, Times vary

Beginning its global journey in Tokyo in 2015, Broken Bone Bathtub is an immersive theater experience taking place inside an actual bathtub in someone’s home. After a serious accident, a young woman musters up the courage to share her story and ask for the help of her close friends—aka the show’s audience—who will participate in helping her take a bath. Tickets are $30–$40.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

The Beach Closing Weekend

September 14–September 15, noon–4 p.m.

The group exhibition, curated by artist Scott Bluedorn, features work by artists inspired by East End beaches and capture Bluedorn’s vision of the beach as an interface between the worldly land and otherworldly ocean. Invited artists include Dell Cullum, Cindy Pease Roe, Peter Spacek and Anne Seelbach. Half of art sale proceeds benefit the Amagansett Lifesaving Station.

Amagansett Life-Saving Station, 160 Atlantic Avenue, Amagansett. 631-527-7317, amagansettlss.org

Beach Walk with Biologist Dr. Keith Serafy

Saturday, September 14, 2 p.m.

If you’ve ever wondered about the treasures you find on the beach, this is your chance to ask an expert. Join marine invertebrate zoologist Dr. Keith Serafy for an ocean beach stroll along Gibson Beach. Dr. Serafy will talk about sand dune ecology and seasonal changes, as well as the special adaptations of its inhabitants. Registration is $15, kids $10.

Gibson Beach, 239 Gibson Lane, Sagaponack. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Summer Finale 2019 Reception

Saturday, September 14, 5–7 p.m.

The Water Mill Museum welcomes Thirty Squared, a collective of East End artists using social media to boost one another up, for an end of summer exhibition. See what they came up with when asked to create a painting a day for 30 days or to work daily for 30 days on larger, more developed artworks. The exhibition is open through September 22. Free admission.

Water Mill Museum, 41 Old Mill Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4625, watermillmuseum.org

Broadway and Beyond: A Benefit Concert

Sunday, September 15, 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Join Center Stage for a mix of classic Broadway shows and Cole Porter standards performed by well-known East End singers Darren Ottati, Valerie DiLorenzo and Jenifer DeMeo, accompanied by a masterful orchestra. General admission is $50, and ringside seats are $60. The show offers both a matinee and evening performance.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

Benefit Concert for John Loper

Sunday, September 15, 5 p.m.

Rock out to live music by The House Wreckers, Potter/Tekulsky Band, Winston Irie and Drunk and Faking It for East Hampton contractor John Loper, who survived a brutal motorcycle accident over half a year ago and has been unable to return to work. The benefit concert will raise money through $10 donations, a cash bar, a raffle and a silent auction.

The Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com