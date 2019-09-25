Ina Garten, Martha Stewart and Other Food Stars Join Food Network Kitchen

New streaming services are popping up at a rapid clip, and today, Discovery announced Food Network Kitchen, a new platform that will be available on Amazon, Android and iOS devices. The service, which will cost $6.99 per month or $59.99 per year, will offer 30 live, interactive cooking classes each week from various Food Network stars, including East End faves such as Martha Stewart, Ina Garten, Bobby Flay, Rachael Ray, Alex Guarnaschelli, Geoffrey Zakarian, Michael Symon, Katie Lee and many others.

The service will include video, as well as Amazon Alexa integration in the form of hands-free navigation for recipes. Food Network Kitchen will also allow subscribers to order ingredients for specific recipes and is planning a 24-hour culinary helpline in 2020. “Food Network Kitchen brings the top chefs in the world directly to consumers’ kitchens through first-of-its-kind live interactive cooking classes, seamless e-commerce transactions, and the richest culinary media ecosystem in the world,” said David Zaslav, President and CEO, Discovery, Inc. in a press release. “We are re-imagining the direct-to-consumer experience as not just another entertainment service but as the ‘Peloton of Food’ accessible to everybody. Through Food Network Kitchen’s proprietary streaming technology and our foundational partnership with Amazon, we believe this is a truly differentiated product that will make customers’ lives better. With hundreds of the world’s leading cooks offering live and on-demand classes every day, we want to be the trusted partner to everybody who wants to cook and loves to cook. No one needs to be alone in the kitchen again.”

Other Food Network personalities that have signed on include Ted Allen, Sunny Anderson, Alton Brown, Kardea Brown, Valerie Bertinelli, Anne Burrell, Daniel Boulud, Maneet Chauhan, Scott Conant, Giada De Laurentiis, Ree Drummond, Guy Fieri, Amanda Freitag, Carla Hall, Eddie Jackson, JJ Johnson, Jeff Mauro, Marc Murphy, Chris Santos, Nancy Silverton, Jet Tila, Buddy Valastro, Jonathan Waxman, Molly Yeh, Zac Young and Andrew Zimmern.

Food Network Kitchen launches in October.