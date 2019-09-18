Sip and Sleep: Overnight Stays at North Fork Wineries

The beauty of the North Fork is most evident when enjoying the bounty of wine country. If you’re looking to relish the gorgeous fields and stunning sunsets for more than just an afternoon, why not stay at a winery overnight? Four wineries offer overnight accommodations, each with their own unique amenities and facilities.

Diliberto Winery

250 Manor Lane, Riverhead

Diliberto Winery has a 650 square-foot luxury apartment with one bedroom featuring a queen size bed, full bathroom, large living room, kitchenette, cable and wi-fi. 631-722-3416, dilibertowinery.com

Jamesport Vineyards

1216 Main Road, Jamesport

Jamesport Vineyards’ lovely Milford T Benjamin House has two guest rooms. Each room has wifi, a TV, in-room temperature control, keyless entry and more. The first room, on the east side of the house, is designed to feel reminiscent of waters on the North Fork, with calming blue and green tones. The second room, on the west side of the house, is lined with brick and beam for a more rustic experience. 631-722-5256, jamesportwines.com

Sannino Vineyard

15975 County Road 48

Sannino Vineyard has two Tuscan-style rooms, a suite and a villa, both with views of the estate and vineyards. Each room has 800 square feet of space, an in-suite dining area, private balcony and patio, cable, refrigerator, Keurig and Nespresso machines and more. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Shinn Estate Vineyards And Farmhouse

2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck

Shinn Estate Vineyards is known for their Farmhouse Inn, which has four distinct guest rooms. The ground floor-level Porchside is wheelchair accessible. North Field has mile-long views of the surrounding farm. The Treehouse has beautiful natural light in the morning. Vineyard West has a cedar-paneled cathedral ceiling and views of the vineyard. Each room has cable, complimentary cookies, in-room climate control, plush robes and slippers and comes with a country breakfast, complimentary wine tasting, happy hour with cheese and charcuterie and more. 631-804-0367, shinnestatevineyards.com