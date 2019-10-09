Billy Joel Rewards Superfan with Free Tickets to Madison Square Garden

Sag Harbor Piano Man Billy Joel is good to his fans. The star, who holds a historic residency at Madison Square Garden with monthly concerts, bought one of his biggest fans tickets to their 101st show.

Page Six reports that Joel noticed Dr. Geoff Epstein holding a sign saying, “This is my 100th show” at Madison Square Garden in August. He promised Epstein free tickets for his 101st show, and recently gave him four tickets for him and his family, as well as backstage passes to a recent performance.

Epstein told Page Six that he’s “realistically spent between $25,000 and $50,000” on tickets to Joel’s shows at Madison Square Garden. “It was very generous…I’ve been a fan for over 40 years. My wife thinks I’m done, but I equate going to the Garden…to a Knicks game, except when you go to a Knicks game, they may lose. At Billy, I always leave happy because my team always wins,” he said.

Long Island native Joel has played Madison Square Garden monthly since January 2014, and performed there many times before the residency began. He performed his 100th show there in total in July, 2019, when he was joined onstage by Bruce Springsteen. In September, 2019, he was the first person to be inducted into Fenway Park’s Music Hall of Fame.