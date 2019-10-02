Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten Releases ‘JGV: A Life in 12 Recipes’

Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, known for his Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House restaurant in Bridgehampton, will release a new biography and cookbook on October 8. JGV: A Life in 12 Recipes (W. W. Norton & Company), co-written by Michael Ruhlman, tells the Michelin-starred chef’s life story and offers readers a dozen recipes that Vongerichten says have defined his career.

According to the publisher, the recipes include “an egg caviar still on his menu forty years after his mentor taught him the simple preparation; shrimp satay with a wine-oyster reduction from his landmark Lafayette restaurant; a pea guacamole that had President Obama tweeting; and more.” The book also includes hand-drawn sketches and photographs by Vongerichten.

Publishers Weekly offered an early review of the book, writing, “A world-famous chef offers a remarkably down-to-earth take on his ascent to the upper echelons of the culinary world in this delightful memoir…Anyone curious about what drives an elite chef will want to pick this up.”

Born in France, Vongerichten trained under several revered chefs before traveling to Asia to further his culinary skills at three luxury hotels. He has published many cookbooks, beginning with Simple Cuisine in 1990. The chef is also a master restaurateur, opening a number of popular eateries including The Inn at Pound Ridge, ABC Kitchen and Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House. In June, 2019, Vongerichten hosted Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons benefiting Guild Hall.