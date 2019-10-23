What to Do

Hamptons Event Highlights: October 25–October 27, 2019

Out and about in the Hamptons.

Dan's Hamptons Living Team October 23, 2019
Frankenstein Follies
Frankenstein Follies, Photo: Barbara Lassen

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, October 25–October 27, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
Frankenstein Follies: The 25th Annual Monster-Mash Bash
October 25–October 27, times vary

Stages, A Children’s Theatre Workshop, Inc. presents a special anniversary production of its Halloween musical revue at Bay Street Theater. Directed and choreographed by Helene Leonard, the show features local youth performers dressed as vampires, devils, werewolves and other familiar monsters. October 26 marks the birthday Frankenstein Follies, so to celebrate, alumni from years past will return to the stage for a can’t-miss 8 p.m. performance, which will be followed by a spooktacular party with wine, cheese and Halloween treats. Tickets to the birthday show and party are $35 for adults and $25 for students, and proceeds benefit Stages’ scholarship program. Tickets to the other three shows are $15.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

KarÃ©n Hakobyan
Karén Hakobyan, Photo: Courtesy Hakobyan

Salon Series: The New Yorkers
Friday, October 25, 6 p.m.

Salon Series, the Parrish Art Museum’s concert program featuring world-class artists performing in an intimate, casual setting, presents acclaimed pianist Karén Hakobyan and violinist Eiko Kano. Tickets are $25; $10 for kids and students.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Silent Disco Dance Party,
Silent Disco Dance Party, Photo: Daniel Gonzalez

Halloween Silent Disco Dance Party
Saturday, October 26, 7–11 p.m.

Just in time for Halloween, Southampton Arts Center presents one final outdoor dance party for 2019. Join in the outrageously fun—and quiet—rave, featuring special headphones playing what two DJs are spinning, including top hits from the ’70s to today. Prizes will be awarded to the night’s best costumes. Tickets are $10 and should be purchased in advance to guarantee headphones.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton, 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Steve Earle
Steve Earle, Photo: Courtesy WHBPAC

GE Smith Portraits Featuring Steve Earle
Saturday, October 26, 8 p.m.

Taylor Barton and Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) present an unforgettable and intimate evening with Emmy winner GE Smith, supreme musicologist and legendary guitarist, and Grammy winner Steve Earle. Smith will explore his passion for R&B, while highlighting Earle’s masterful songwriting. Tickets are $71–$91, and wheelchair spaces are available.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach, 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Untitled by Lee Krasner
Untitled by Lee Krasner, Image: Courtesy Guild Hall

Abstract Expressionism Revisited
Sunday, October 27, 1–4 p.m.

This exhibition of paintings, works on paper, and sculpture celebrates Guild Hall’s collection of abstract expressionist art created by Jackson Pollock, Lee Krasner, Willem and Elaine de Kooning and others. The show, curated by Joan Marter and on view through December 30, opens with a gallery talk on Sunday at 1 p.m. and a reception at 2 p.m. Free admission.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

