Hamptons Event Highlights: October 31–November 3, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, October 31–November 3, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Dan’s Haunted Hamptons Bash

Saturday, November 2, 7–11 p.m.

Eat, drink and be scary! Put on your craziest costume and get ready for a spooktacular night at the hottest Halloween party in the Hamptons! Admission includes incredible food from Union Burger Bar, Southampton Social Club and Union Cantina; open bar with flowing beer, wine and cocktails; music and dancing all night with DJ Phresh; a costume contest with great prizes and more! Everyone (21+) is invited. Get your tickets now!

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. HamptonsHalloween.com

Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery

October 31–November 3, Times Vary

The Hampton Theatre Company presents Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, a reimagining of Arthur Conan Doyle’s The Hound of the Baskervilles into a murderously funny adventure. In the search for an ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must try to sort out a dizzying web of clues, disguises and deceit. The show runs through November 10.

Quogue Community Hall, 125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 866-811-4111, hamptontheatre.org

Author Talk & Signing: William McKeever

Friday, November 1, 6 p.m.

Meet author and documentary filmmaker William McKeever, whose book Emperors of the Deep raises awareness of the plight of sharks. He’s the producer, writer and director of the eponymous documentary film that exposes the massacre of sharks around the world. Admission to the discussion and book signing is free, but registration is required.

East Hampton Library, 159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222 ext.3, easthamptonlibrary.org

The Sixties Show

Friday, November 1, 8 p.m.

This popular theater show is a cross generational crowd pleaser and has been selling out every theater and performing arts center that the show plays at. The band is widely celebrated and known for recreating spot-on, note-for-note recreations of the hits, B-Sides and deep album cuts from the greatest songs of the 1960s. Tickets are $35–$45.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

5th Annual Climate Change Conversation

Saturday, November 2, 1:30 p.m.

Learn about Project Drawdown—a coalition of scholars, scientists, entrepreneurs and advocates searching for substantive solutions to global warming—and how you can do your part to reduce greenhouse gas levels. There will be a short film screening, a panel, a Q&A and a cocktail reception. The event, sponsored by Dan’s Hamptons Media, requires RSVPs by phone or email at info@sofo.org.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org