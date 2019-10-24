North Fork Event Highlights: October 26–October 27, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, October 26–October 27, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Bob Saget at Suffolk Theater

Saturday, October 26, 8 p.m.

Star of classic family shows including Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos, Bob Saget also has quite a dark side, or rather, a dark sense of humor. His 18+ comedy, as seen on the Grammy-nominated stand-up special That’s What I’m Talkin’ About, is sure to have you laughing until it hurts. Restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $65–$69.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

5K Run for the Ridley

Saturday, October 26, 8 a.m.

Open to runners and joggers of all ages, and dogs too, the 22nd annual race is a fun and healthy way to help support the many programs of the New York Marine Rescue Center, including the rescue and rehabilitation of sea turtles. Show off your creativity by coming dressed to run in your best Halloween costume. After the race, an award will be given out for best costume.

Main Street, Riverhead. itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=3366

Hallockville Food Truck Derby

Saturday, October 26, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Families are invited to grab a bite from some of the hottest food trucks on Long Island—including Eat Me Drink, Me; Mattitaco and others—while donning colorful Halloween costumes to “truck-or-treat.” Shop a wide variety of crafts created by local artisans, and enjoy a relaxing day on the North Fork. Admission is $7.

Hallockville Museum Farm, 6038 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.com

Dracula at Vail-Leavitt

October 26–October 27, Times vary

Bram Stoker’s seminal tale of horror and mystery has been the subject of many films, innumerable stories and countless portrayals of the famous vampire. This Halloween, face the terrifying Dracula at a bone-chilling production at the possibly haunted Vail-Leavitt Music Hall. Tickets are $30; $25 for seniors. The show also runs November 2–3.

Vail-Leavitt Music Hall, 18 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-5782, draculatheplay.com

A North Fork Hunger Forum

Sunday, October 27, 12:30 p.m.

Community Action Southold Town, Inc. (CAST) hosts a screening of A Place at the Table, a documentary on hunger in America, which will be followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers. Refreshments will be served. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

Southold High School, 420 Oaklawn Avenue, Southold. castsoutholdtown.org/events/hungerforum2019