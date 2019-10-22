Photos from ‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’ at Southampton Arts Center

    Mickey Paraskevas's painted cow outside of Southampton Arts Center

    ]Barbara Lassen
    Mickey Paraskevas's painted cow outside of Southampton Arts Center

    Love, Loss and What I Wore

    Barbara Lassen
    Love, Loss and What I Wore

    Carol Crasson, Barbara Lowe

    Barbara Lassen
    Carol Crasson, Barbara Lowe

    Jane Pearson, Fran Conigliaro, Denise Cangialosi

    Barbara Lassen
    Jane Pearson, Fran Conigliaro, Denise Cangialosi

    Irene Tully, Kathy McCormack

    Barbara Lassen
    Irene Tully, Kathy McCormack

    Coalition for Women’s Cancers Treasurer Moira Sabo and Vice President Stacy Quarty

    Barbara Lassen
    Coalition for Womenâs Cancers Treasurer Moira Sabo and Vice President Stacy Quarty

    SAC Executive Director Tom Dunn

    Barbara Lassen
    SAC Executive Director Tom Dunn

    Susan Stout

    Barbara Lassen
    Susan Stout

    Angela LaGreca

    Barbara Lassen
    Angela LaGreca

    Carolann DiPirro

    Barbara Lassen
    Carolann DiPirro

    Amy Kirwin, Ruby Jackson, Susan Stout

    Barbara Lassen
    Amy Kirwin, Ruby Jackson, Susan Stout

    Annie Washburn, Minerva Perez

    Barbara Lassen
    Annie Washburn, Minerva Perez

    Kate Mueth

    Barbara Lassen
    Kate Mueth

    Ruby Jackson, Carolann DiPirro and Amy Kirwin listening to Kate Mueth

    Barbara Lassen
    Ruby Jackson, Carolann DiPirro and Amy Kirwin listening to Kate Mueth

    Bridget Fleming

    Barbara Lassen
    Bridget Fleming

    Bridget Fleming

    Barbara Lassen
    Bridget Fleming

    Bridget Fleming, Valerie diLorenzo

    Barbara Lassen
    Bridget Fleming, Valerie diLorenzo

    Love, Loss and What I Wore

    Barbara Lassen
    Love, Loss and What I Wore

    Bridget Fleming, Valerie diLorenzo

    Barbara Lassen
    Bridget Fleming, Valerie diLorenzo

    Love, Loss and What I Wore

    Barbara Lassen
    Love, Loss and What I Wore

    Angela LaGreca

    Barbara Lassen
    Angela LaGreca

    Angela LaGreca

    Barbara Lassen
    Angela LaGreca

    Angela LaGreca

    Barbara Lassen
    Angela LaGreca

    Minerva Perez

    Barbara Lassen
    Minerva Perez

    Carolann DiPirro

    Barbara Lassen
    Carolann DiPirro

    Minerva Perez

    Barbara Lassen
    Minerva Perez

    Amy Kirwin

    Barbara Lassen
    Amy Kirwin

    Susan Stout

    Barbara Lassen
    Susan Stout

    Jenna Mate

    Barbara Lassen
    Jenna Mate

    Rebecca Edana

    Barbara Lassen
    Rebecca Edana

    Minerva Perez

    Barbara Lassen
    Minerva Perez

    Angela LaGreca

    Barbara Lassen
    Angela LaGreca

    Rebecca Edana

    Barbara Lassen
    Rebecca Edana

    Minerva Perez, Rebecca Edana

    Barbara Lassen
    Minerva Perez, Rebecca Edana

    Amy Kirwin

    Barbara Lassen
    Amy Kirwin

    Love, Loss and What I Wore

    Barbara Lassen
    Love, Loss and What I Wore

    Love, Loss and What I Wore

    Barbara Lassen
    Love, Loss and What I Wore

    Back row: Jenna Mate, Amy Kirwin, Annie Washburn, Susan Stout, Valerie diLorenzo; Front row: Ruby Jackson, Andrea Harum-Schiavoni, Minerva Perez, Angela LaGreca, Kate Mueth, Bridget Fleming, Carolann DiPirro, Rebecca Edana

    Barbara Lassen
    Back row: Jenna Mate, Amy Kirwin, Annie Washburn, Susan Stout, Valerie diLorenzo; Front row: Ruby Jackson, Andrea Harum-Schiavoni, Minerva Perez, Angela LaGreca, Kate Mueth, Bridget Fleming, Carolann DiPirro, Rebecca Edana

    Angela LaGreca and guest

    Barbara Lassen
    Angela LaGreca and guest

    Susan Stout, Amy Kirwin

    Barbara Lassen
    Susan Stout, Amy Kirwin

    Love, Loss and What I Wore

    Barbara Lassen
    Love, Loss and What I Wore

    Love, Loss and What I Wore bouquet

    Barbara Lassen
    Love, Loss and What I Wore bouquet
    Photo Galleries

    Photos from ‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’ at Southampton Arts Center

    Barbara Lassen October 22, 2019

    Southampton Arts Center and the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital presented two performances of Nora and Delia Ephron’s Love, Loss and What I Wore on October 19, 2019, in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and National Mammography Day. Directed by Valerie diLorenzo, the thought-provoking 28-scene play, based on the eponymous book by Ilene Beckerman, was performed by 13 talented local women and was met with thunderous applause and a standing ovation.

    To learn more about Southampton Arts Center, visit southamptonartscenter.org, and for more on the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, visit cwcshh.org.

    Facebook Comments

    Related Articles

    Charlene Ramesar, Nevin Perez, Ashley Ramesar, Ed Lopez, Colleen Lopez
    October 21, 2019
    47

    Garden of Eve Organic Farm & Market Oktoberfest in Photos

    David Nugent, Camila Morrone, Lulu Wang, Aldis Hodge, Anne Chaisson
    October 20, 2019
    88

    Hamptons International Film Festival 2019 in Photos

    A Hobbit-themed needlework entry
    October 15, 2019
    204

    2019 Riverhead Country Fair Competition in Photos

    Adele Malinowski with Cody, Jill Malinowski with Zoey
    October 14, 2019
    205

    Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s Paws on Parade 2019 Photos