Photos from ‘Love, Loss and What I Wore’ at Southampton Arts Center

Southampton Arts Center and the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital presented two performances of Nora and Delia Ephron’s Love, Loss and What I Wore on October 19, 2019, in observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and National Mammography Day. Directed by Valerie diLorenzo, the thought-provoking 28-scene play, based on the eponymous book by Ilene Beckerman, was performed by 13 talented local women and was met with thunderous applause and a standing ovation.

To learn more about Southampton Arts Center, visit southamptonartscenter.org, and for more on the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital, visit cwcshh.org.