Kick Off Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Southampton

Tuesday's pink tree lighting begins a month of special events and activities for the cause.

Scoop Team October 1, 2019
The Pink Tree Lighting in Southampton Village
The Pink Tree Lighting in Southampton Village, Photo: Tom Kochie

Southampton Village will once again bask in a pink glow to celebrate the ongoing fight against breast cancer, which has a inordinately high rate (of first-time diagnosis) in Suffolk County—about 13–18% above the NY State average.

Tonight (Tuesday, October 1) at 6:30 p.m. the community is invited to join the Coalition of Women’s Cancers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (CWC), the Ellen Hermanson Breast Center and local officials at the Southampton Chamber of Commerce (76 Main Street, Southampton) for a special pink tree lighting ceremony to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Participants are encouraged to wear pink.

A month-long series of “Paint the Town Pink” events and activities aimed at highlighting the cause and combating breast cancer follows Tuesday’s pink tree lighting. CWC’s Susie Roden and former Southampton Chamber Executive Director Millie Fellingham launched the first tree lighting more than 15 years ago and they remain steadfast in their effort each year. Throughout the month of October, village trees will be lit in orange during the day, because they appear pink, and pink lights at night.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month events continue all month long. Among them, a mammography van will offer scans outside NY Assemblyman Fred Thiele‘s office on Saturday, October 13; the annual Real Men Wear Pink Cocktail Party at The Clubhouse East Hampton and the Shelter Island 10K on Saturday, October 20; and much more.

View the CWC calendar and learn more at cwcshh.org.

