2019 Riverhead Country Fair Competition in Photos

The annual Riverhead Country Fair was held in downtown Riverhead on Sunday, October 13. Local farms, bakeries, homemakers and young adults competed in myriad categories—including farm and garden products, canned goods, baked goods, pumpkin and cake decorating, a floral competition and more. The judges awarded hundreds of blue, red, white and yellow ribbons to top-tier entries, and grand best in show ribbons were awarded to the crème de la crème. Festivities also included a Long Island Antique Power Association display, a street fair and other fun activities.

To learn more about the Riverhead Country Fair and to get an early start on planning your competition game plan for next year, visit riverheadcountryfair.com.