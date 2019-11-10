The Irishman, Starring Robert De Niro, Releases Movie Soundtrack

If you enjoyed the award-winning Netflix original movie The Irishman, starring East Ender Robert De Niro, but wished you could better hear the incredible score over all the action, you’re in luck—the soundtrack is available now.

On Friday, November 8, Sony Music Masterworks released the album on Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Jay-Z‘s Tidal and the like. The soundtrack features music carefully curated by director Martin Scorsese and music supervisor Randall Poster as a much-anticipated companion to the film’s enthralling narrative of organized crime in postwar America. The 20-track collection includes top hits by legendary artists—including Fats Domino, Jackie Gleason, Jerry Vale, Johnny Ray, Marty Robbins, Pérez Prado and others, as well as a new theme composed by legendary guitarist and composer Robbie Robertson. A vinyl of the soundtrack will be released on Amazon on February 7, 2020 and is available for preorder now.

“For me, music is always essential. When I hear the music, I start seeing the images and the world of the movie starts coming together for me,” Scorsese said in a statement. “In the case of this movie, it was ‘In the Still of the Night’ by The Five Satins—as we started developing the script I started to hear the song in my head, and it became a key inspiration.”

See the full tracklist below:

1. “In the Still of the Night” – The Five Satins

2. “Tuxedo Junction” – Glenn Miller & His Orchestra

3. “I Hear You Knockin'” – Smiley Lewis

4. “The Fat Man” – Fats Domino

5. “El Negro Zumbon” – Flo Sandon’s

6. “Le Grisbi” – Jean Wetzel

7. “Delicado” – Percy Faith & His Orchestra

8. “Have I Sinned” – Donnie Elbert

9. “Theme for The Irishman” – Robbie Robertson

10. “Song of the Barefoot Contessa” – Hugo Winterhalter & His Orchestra

11. “A White Sport Coat (and a Pink Carnation)” – Marty Robbins with Ray Conniﬀ

12. “Canadian Sunset (Single Version)” – Eddie Heywood

13. “Honky Tonk, Pt. 1” – Bill Doggett

14. “Melancholy Serenade” – Jackie Gleason

15. “Qué Rico el Mambo” – Pérez Prado Orchestra

16. “Cry” – Johnnie Ray & The Four Lads

17. “Sleep Walk” – Santo & Johnny

18. “The Time Is Now” – The Golddiggers

19. “Al Di La” – Jerry Vale featuring The Latin Casino All Stars

20. “Pretend You Don’t See Her” – The Latin Casino All Stars

The Irishman debuted at the 57th New York Film Festival on September 27, 2019 and has since been met with incredible reviews (97% on Rotten Tomatoes and 95% on Metacritic) and three awards at the Hollywood Film Awards on November 3—Al Pacino won for Supporting Actor, Emma Tillinger Koskoff for Producer and Pablo Helman for Visual Effects. The motion picture is in theaters now and begins streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, November 27.