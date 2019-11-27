PORT Chef Bruce Miller Shares Favorite Holiday Cookies, Gifts and More

Bruce Miller, Executive Chef at PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill in Greenport, looks back at holidays past and reflects on the colder weather on the North Fork. Miller will bring his culinary prowess to Dan’s Holidays in

the Vines hosted by RG|NY on Saturday, November 30.

Read the Dan’s Holidays in the Vines Menu

What is the one food or dish that defines the holiday season for you?

I would have to jump right to dessert. I love pie in general, but I really love coconut custard pie!

What goes into creating your fall and winter menus for the restaurant?

It all depends on the quality of produce brought around by the farmers. It’s super important to support the farms and fisherman around us, all the while using those products to make them shine while keeping it very simple.

What is the best holiday gift you’ve ever received, and why?

I would have to say my biggest memory as a kid was getting a Sega Genesis. I was never any good, but it was super fun. I simply remember the excitement—there’s nothing like getting gifts when you’re a kid.

What is your favorite holiday movie or TV special, and why?

Home Alone is a great one. Is that not a top-five pick or what?

How do you enjoy the fall and winter season when you’re not in the kitchen?

I do my best to travel. I have a few trips booked for the winter, where it’s still warm.

What do you love about the cooler-weather seasons and the holiday time of year here on the East End?

I love that it is quiet, although as of late we haven’t had much snow.

What is the best kind of holiday cookie?

Linzer cookies—or a good old classic chocolate chip with a giant glass of milk.

You have a glass of your favorite wine in-hand. What is your toast for the holiday season and the new year?

May everyone be grateful for this past year. Let’s look forward to a new year and lots of success to all!

For more information on PORT Waterfront Bar & Grill, visit portbarandgrill.com.

***

Please join us at the inaugural Dan’s Holidays in the Vines wine-pairing dinner hosted by RG|NY on Saturday, November 30, starting at 6 p.m. at RG|NY vineyard, 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead.

Tickets for Dan’s Holidays in the Vines hosted by RG|NY are extremely limited, so visit HolidaysInTheVines.com for full event information and to get your seats today! General Admission seats are $110 and VIP tickets are $150.