Mickey Paraskevas Discusses ‘Paint Your World’ Retrospective at SAC

Michael Paraskevas’s brilliant Paint Your World: 40 Years of Illustration, Painting, Animation and Sketchbooks retrospective, presented by Dan’s Papers, is on view at Southampton Arts Center (25 Jobs Lane) in Southampton Village through Sunday, November 10. Watch this video of the artist provide some context and insider details during a walkthrough of his diverse exhibition, and make sure to go see it before it’s gone.

Paraskevas is offering one last gallery tour, like the one in the video above, on the final day of Paint Your World, followed by a celebratory champagne toast. The tour is free and begins at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 10.

The show is truly a can’t miss experience by one of the Hamptons’ most talented and iconic living local artists. Paraskevas has created countless covers for Dan’s Papers, along with hundreds of cartoons and comic strips, dozens of children’s books—including the Junior Kroll series, Shamlanders, Mr. Moon, Monster Beach, The Tangerine Bear, Poetry for Kids: Robert Frost and many, many more—as well as numerous animated television shows and specials, such as Nickelodeon’s Maggie and the Ferocious Beast, The Kids from Room 402 and Marvin the Tap-Dancing Horse.

Paraskevas also wrote and illustrated a special edition Paint Your World children’s book just for this exhibition about a cow who wants more out of life. He and his co-author, sister in-law Lisanne Bruno, debuted at 2019’s 15th Annual East Hampton Library Authors Night.

People will be talking about the epic scope and presentation of this retrospective for years to come. Join Sunday’s tour to meet the artist and be a part of this momentous event. No reservation required.

Learn more at southamptonartscenter.org.