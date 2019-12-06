Dan’s Best of the Best South Fork Oil/Gas/Propane Company Winners

Dan's Best of the BestHouse & Home

Without oil, gas or propane to heat our homes and keeping our stoves lit, life would be difficult indeed. So it’s vital vital to find a business that’s reliable, safe and experienced to provide the energy we need. This is an important decision that can be made a lot easier by looking to avoid the mistakes of others.

These top South Fork oil, gas and propane companies earned the votes to claim their place among Dan’s Best of the Best in the Hamptons and points west. Why use anyone else?

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019
South Fork Oil/Gas/Propane Company Winners

Platinum
Suburban Propane
233 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton
631-537-0930 or 1-800-PROPANE, suburbanpropane.com

Gold
Petro
274 West Montauk Hwy # D, Hampton Bays
1-888-735-5651, petro.com

Silver
Danisi Fuel
3205 NY-112, Medford
631-732-6666, danisienergy.com

Bronze
Twin Forks Fuel Oil
Southampton
631-283-3983, twin-forks-fuel-oil.hub.biz

*Hall of Famer
Paraco Gas
631-727-1890, paracogas.com

