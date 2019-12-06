Dan’s Best of the Best South Fork Oil/Gas/Propane Company Winners

Without oil, gas or propane to heat our homes and keeping our stoves lit, life would be difficult indeed. So it’s vital vital to find a business that’s reliable, safe and experienced to provide the energy we need. This is an important decision that can be made a lot easier by looking to avoid the mistakes of others.

These top South Fork oil, gas and propane companies earned the votes to claim their place among Dan’s Best of the Best in the Hamptons and points west. Why use anyone else?

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019

South Fork Oil/Gas/Propane Company Winners

Platinum

Suburban Propane

233 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton

631-537-0930 or 1-800-PROPANE, suburbanpropane.com

Gold

Petro

274 West Montauk Hwy # D, Hampton Bays

1-888-735-5651, petro.com

Silver

Danisi Fuel

3205 NY-112, Medford

631-732-6666, danisienergy.com

Bronze

Twin Forks Fuel Oil

Southampton

631-283-3983, twin-forks-fuel-oil.hub.biz

*Hall of Famer

Paraco Gas

631-727-1890, paracogas.com