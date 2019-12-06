Dan’s Best of the Best South Fork Oil/Gas/Propane Company Winners

Without oil, gas or propane to heat our homes and keeping our stoves lit, life would be difficult indeed. So it’s vital vital to find a business that’s reliable, safe and experienced to provide the energy we need. This is an important decision that can be made a lot easier by looking to avoid the mistakes of others.
These top South Fork oil, gas and propane companies earned the votes to claim their place among Dan’s Best of the Best in the Hamptons and points west. Why use anyone else?
See all our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners here, or visit DansBOTB.com to find all your favorite East End businesses and personalities.
Dan’s Best of the Best 2019
South Fork Oil/Gas/Propane Company Winners
Platinum
Suburban Propane
233 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton
631-537-0930 or 1-800-PROPANE, suburbanpropane.com
Gold
Petro
274 West Montauk Hwy # D, Hampton Bays
1-888-735-5651, petro.com
Silver
Danisi Fuel
3205 NY-112, Medford
631-732-6666, danisienergy.com
Bronze
Twin Forks Fuel Oil
Southampton
631-283-3983, twin-forks-fuel-oil.hub.biz
*Hall of Famer
Paraco Gas
631-727-1890, paracogas.com