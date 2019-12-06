Dan’s Best South Fork Party Rental Services Winners

Hosting excellent parties is a well established Hamptons tradition, no matter what time of year. And as prepared as we might be to throw a holiday or summer soiree for the ages, it’s nearly impossible to achieve without some extra tables, glasses, dishes, tents and all the myriad accoutrements that make the difference between a legendary event or an ill-prepared mess. In other words, finding a reliable, effective rental service is key.
These top South Fork party rental services earned the votes to claim their place among Dan’s Best of the Best in the Hamptons. Why trust anyone else?
Dan’s Best of the Best 2019
South Fork Party Rental Services
Platinum
Bermuda Party Rentals
5 Osborne Lane, East Hampton
631-324-7767, bermudaparties.com
Gold
Sperry Tent Hamptons
48 Foster Avenue, Bridgehampton
1-888-725-2422, sperrytentshamptons.com
Silver
American Tent Company
1129 Cross River Drive, Riverhead
631-722-8042, americantentcompany.com
Bronze
Darling Events
329 West Main Street, Patchogue
631-680-3084, darlingevents.net