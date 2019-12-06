Dan’s Best South Fork Party Rental Services Winners

Blog Du JourDan's Best of the Best

Throw a Hamptons holiday or summer soiree for the ages.

Hosting excellent parties is a well established Hamptons tradition, no matter what time of year. And as prepared as we might be to throw a holiday or summer soiree for the ages, it’s nearly impossible to achieve without some extra tables, glasses, dishes, tents and all the myriad accoutrements that make the difference between a legendary event or an ill-prepared mess. In other words, finding a reliable, effective rental service is key.

These top South Fork party rental services earned the votes to claim their place among Dan’s Best of the Best in the Hamptons. Why trust anyone else?

Platinum
Bermuda Party Rentals
5 Osborne Lane, East Hampton
631-324-7767, bermudaparties.com

Gold
Sperry Tent Hamptons
48 Foster Avenue, Bridgehampton
1-888-725-2422, sperrytentshamptons.com

Silver
American Tent Company
1129 Cross River Drive, Riverhead
631-722-8042, americantentcompany.com

Bronze
Darling Events
329 West Main Street, Patchogue
631-680-3084, darlingevents.net

