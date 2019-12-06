Dan’s Best South Fork Party Rental Services Winners

Hosting excellent parties is a well established Hamptons tradition, no matter what time of year. And as prepared as we might be to throw a holiday or summer soiree for the ages, it’s nearly impossible to achieve without some extra tables, glasses, dishes, tents and all the myriad accoutrements that make the difference between a legendary event or an ill-prepared mess. In other words, finding a reliable, effective rental service is key.

These top South Fork party rental services earned the votes to claim their place among Dan’s Best of the Best in the Hamptons. Why trust anyone else?

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019

South Fork Party Rental Services

Platinum

Bermuda Party Rentals

5 Osborne Lane, East Hampton

631-324-7767, bermudaparties.com

Gold

Sperry Tent Hamptons

48 Foster Avenue, Bridgehampton

1-888-725-2422, sperrytentshamptons.com

Silver

American Tent Company

1129 Cross River Drive, Riverhead

631-722-8042, americantentcompany.com

Bronze

Darling Events

329 West Main Street, Patchogue

631-680-3084, darlingevents.net