Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: South Fork Restaurants & Nightlife

You cast your votes. We counted them. And now we present the winners of the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses, organizations and personalities in the many South Fork Restaurants & Nightlife categories!
Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: North Fork Restaurants & Nightlife
Keep your eye out as we announce more 2019 winners online, but you can find them all in the December 6, 2019 issue of Dan’s Papers!
View all our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.
BEST BAR
Platinum – Union Cantina
Gold – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Silver – Centro
Bronze – Southampton Social Club
BEST BREAKFAST SPOT
Platinum – Hampton Maid
Gold – Fairway Restaurant
Silver – Estia’s Little Kitchen
Bronze – Eckert’s Luncheonette
BEST BRUNCH
Platinum – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine
Gold – Hamptons Farms
Silver – The Highway Restaurant & Bar
Bronze – Lulu Kitchen
BEST CATERER
*Hall of Famer – Mazzu
Platinum – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine
Gold – Seasons of Southampton
Silver – Art of Eating Catering & Event Planning
Bronze – Insatiable Eats
BEST CHINESE CUISINE
Platinum – Matsulin
Gold – Tony’s Asian Fusion
Silver – Tony’s Fusion West
Bronze – Kong Chen
BEST COFFEE SHOP
Platinum – Sag Town Coffee
Gold – Grindstone Coffee & Donuts
Silver – Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee
Bronze – Hampton Coffee Co.–All South Fork Locations
BEST CONTINENTAL CUISINE
Platinum – Stone Creek Inn
Gold – Topping Rose House
Silver – Starr Boggs
Bronze – The Highway Restaurant & Bar
BEST FRENCH CUISINE
Platinum – Pierre’s
Gold – Le Charlot
Silver – Bistro Eté
Bronze – Le Chef
BEST GLUTEN FREE
Platinum – Babette’s
Gold – Naturally Good Foods and Café
Silver – Saaz
BEST GREEK CUISINE
Platinum – Elaia Estiatorio
Gold – Hamptons Gyro
Silver – John Papas Cafe
Bronze – Calissa
BEST HAPPY HOUR
Platinum – Centro
Gold – Union Cantina
Silver – Cowfish
Bronze – Springs Tavern
BEST ITALIAN CUISINE
Platinum – Centro
Gold – Il Capuccino
Silver – Tutto Il Giorno/Urban Zen
Bronze – Edgewater Restaurant
BEST JAPANESE CUISINE
Platinum – Sen
Gold – Suki Zuki
Silver – Zokkon
Bronze – Tony’s Asian Fusion
BEST LATE NIGHT CUISINE
Platinum – Southampton Social Club
Gold – 75 Main
Silver – World Pie
Bronze – Silver – Lining Diner
BEST LUNCHEONETTE/DINER
Platinum – John Papas Cafe
Gold – Sip N’ Soda Luncheonette
Silver – Silver Lining Diner
Bronze – Eastport Luncheonette
BEST MEXICAN CUISINE
Platinum – Union Cantina
Gold – Coche Comedor
Silver – Estia’s Little Kitchen
Bronze – K Pasa
BEST NIGHT SPOT
Platinum – Southampton Social Club
Gold – The Stephen Talkhouse
Silver – RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar
Bronze – The Surf Lodge
BEST ORGANIC FOOD
Platinum – Open Minded Organics Farm Stand
Gold – Provisions Natural Foods Market
Silver – Simply Sublime
Bronze – Naturally Good Foods & Cafe
BEST RESTAURANT ATMOSPHERE
Platinum – Topping Rose House
Gold – Scarpetta Beach at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
Silver – Southampton Social Club
Bronze – The 1770 House
BEST SEAFOOD RESTAURANT
Platinum – Duryea’s Lobster Deck
Gold – Showfish at Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina
Silver – Plaza Cafe
Bronze – Out of the Blue
BEST SPORTS BAR
Platinum – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar
Gold – The Clubhouse
Silver – The Corner Bar
Bronze – The Point Bar & Grill
BEST STEAKHOUSE
Platinum – Bobby Van’s Steakhouse
Gold – 1 North Steakhouse
Silver – The Palm East Hampton
BEST TAKEOUT RESTAURANT
Platinum – Harbor Market & Kitchen
Gold – Espresso da Asporto
Silver – L&W Market
Bronze – Cheese Shoppe
BEST WATER-VIEW RESTAURANT
Platinum – Scarpetta Beach at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
Gold – Duryea’s Lobster Deck
Silver – Cowfish
Bronze – RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine and Rum Bar