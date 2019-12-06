Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: South Fork Restaurants & Nightlife

You cast your votes. We counted them. And now we present the winners of the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses, organizations and personalities in the many South Fork Restaurants & Nightlife categories!

BEST BAR

Platinum – Union Cantina

Gold – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Silver – Centro

Bronze – Southampton Social Club

BEST BREAKFAST SPOT

Platinum – Hampton Maid

Gold – Fairway Restaurant

Silver – Estia’s Little Kitchen

Bronze – Eckert’s Luncheonette

BEST BRUNCH

Platinum – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine

Gold – Hamptons Farms

Silver – The Highway Restaurant & Bar

Bronze – Lulu Kitchen

BEST CATERER

*Hall of Famer – Mazzu

Platinum – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine

Gold – Seasons of Southampton

Silver – Art of Eating Catering & Event Planning

Bronze – Insatiable Eats

BEST CHINESE CUISINE

Platinum – Matsulin

Gold – Tony’s Asian Fusion

Silver – Tony’s Fusion West

Bronze – Kong Chen

BEST COFFEE SHOP

Platinum – Sag Town Coffee

Gold – Grindstone Coffee & Donuts

Silver – Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee

Bronze – Hampton Coffee Co.–All South Fork Locations

BEST CONTINENTAL CUISINE

Platinum – Stone Creek Inn

Gold – Topping Rose House

Silver – Starr Boggs

Bronze – The Highway Restaurant & Bar

BEST FRENCH CUISINE

Platinum – Pierre’s

Gold – Le Charlot

Silver – Bistro Eté

Bronze – Le Chef

BEST GLUTEN FREE

Platinum – Babette’s

Gold – Naturally Good Foods and Café

Silver – Saaz

BEST GREEK CUISINE

Platinum – Elaia Estiatorio

Gold – Hamptons Gyro

Silver – John Papas Cafe

Bronze – Calissa

BEST HAPPY HOUR

Platinum – Centro

Gold – Union Cantina

Silver – Cowfish

Bronze – Springs Tavern

BEST ITALIAN CUISINE

Platinum – Centro

Gold – Il Capuccino

Silver – Tutto Il Giorno/Urban Zen

Bronze – Edgewater Restaurant

BEST JAPANESE CUISINE

Platinum – Sen

Gold – Suki Zuki

Silver – Zokkon

Bronze – Tony’s Asian Fusion

BEST LATE NIGHT CUISINE

Platinum – Southampton Social Club

Gold – 75 Main

Silver – World Pie

Bronze – Silver – Lining Diner

BEST LUNCHEONETTE/DINER

Platinum – John Papas Cafe

Gold – Sip N’ Soda Luncheonette

Silver – Silver Lining Diner

Bronze – Eastport Luncheonette

BEST MEXICAN CUISINE

Platinum – Union Cantina

Gold – Coche Comedor

Silver – Estia’s Little Kitchen

Bronze – K Pasa

BEST NIGHT SPOT

Platinum – Southampton Social Club

Gold – The Stephen Talkhouse

Silver – RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine & Rum Bar

Bronze – The Surf Lodge

BEST ORGANIC FOOD

Platinum – Open Minded Organics Farm Stand

Gold – Provisions Natural Foods Market

Silver – Simply Sublime

Bronze – Naturally Good Foods & Cafe

BEST RESTAURANT ATMOSPHERE

Platinum – Topping Rose House

Gold – Scarpetta Beach at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Silver – Southampton Social Club

Bronze – The 1770 House

BEST SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

Platinum – Duryea’s Lobster Deck

Gold – Showfish at Gurney’s Star Island Resort & Marina

Silver – Plaza Cafe

Bronze – Out of the Blue

BEST SPORTS BAR

Platinum – 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar

Gold – The Clubhouse

Silver – The Corner Bar

Bronze – The Point Bar & Grill

BEST STEAKHOUSE

Platinum – Bobby Van’s Steakhouse

Gold – 1 North Steakhouse

Silver – The Palm East Hampton

BEST TAKEOUT RESTAURANT

Platinum – Harbor Market & Kitchen

Gold – Espresso da Asporto

Silver – L&W Market

Bronze – Cheese Shoppe

BEST WATER-VIEW RESTAURANT

Platinum – Scarpetta Beach at Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Gold – Duryea’s Lobster Deck

Silver – Cowfish

Bronze – RUMBA Inspired Island Cuisine and Rum Bar