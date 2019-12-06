Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: South Fork Shopping

You cast your votes. We counted them. And now we present the winners of the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses, organizations and personalities in the many South Fork Shopping categories!
Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: North Fork Shopping
Keep your eye out as we announce more 2019 winners online, but you can find them all in the December 6, 2019 issue of Dan’s Papers!
View all our 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best winners, and don’t forget to visit DansBOTB.com to rate and review all your East End favorites.
BEST ANTIQUE STORE
Platinum – Antiques Center Southampton
Gold – Black Swan Antiques
Silver – Good Ground Antique Center
Bronze – Laurin Copen Antiques
BEST APPLIANCE STORE
Platinum – Gringer & Sons
Gold – Plesser’s Appliances
Silver – P.C. Richard & Son
BEST BAIT/TACKLE SHOP
Platinum – East End Bait & Tackle
Gold – Hampton Watercraft and Marine
Silver – Haskell’s Bait & Tackle
Bronze – Tight Lines Tackle Inc.
BEST BIKE SHOP
Platinum – Twin Forks Bicycles
Gold – Sag Harbor Cycle Company
Silver – Rotations Bicycle Center
Bronze – Amagansett Beach & Bicycle Company
BEST BOAT RETAILER
Platinum – Hampton Watercraft & Marine
Gold – Mariner’s Cove Marina
Silver – Strong’s Marine Southampton Showroom
Bronze – Spellmans Marine
BEST BOOK STORE
Platinum – Southampton Books
Gold – Berry and Co.
Silver – Canio’s Books
Bronze – BookHampton
BEST CHILDREN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – Bean 2 Tween
Gold – Baby Shock
Silver – Hildreth’s Home Goods
Bronze – Stella & Ruby
BEST CONSIGNMENT/THRIFT SHOP
Platinum – The Retreat Boutique Thrift Store
Gold – The SASF Retail Shop
Bronze – ARF Thrift & Treasure Shop
BEST DÉCOR/HOME FURNISHINGS
*Hall of Famer – English Country Antiques
Platinum – Hildreth’s Home Goods
Gold – Serena & Lily
Silver – Rumrunner Home
Bronze – Sylvester & Co. Modern General
BEST DOMESTIC AUTO DEALER
Platinum – Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southampton
Gold – Rubio Premier Motors
Silver – Buzz Chew Chevrolet-Cadillac Inc.
Bronze – Otis Ford
BEST FABRIC/TEXTILES
Platinum – Long Wharf Upholstery & Fabrics
Gold – Textile Mill End Shop
Silver – Hildreth’s Home Goods
Bronze – Hampton Fabric & Blinds
BEST FLORIST
Platinum – Roses and Rice
Gold – Flowers by Rori
Silver – Bridgehampton Florist
Bronze – The Sag Harbor Florist
BEST FOREIGN AUTO DEALER
Platinum – Porsche of Southampton
Gold – BMW of Southampton
Silver – Audi Southampton
Bronze – Mercedes of Southampton
BEST HARDWARE STORE
Platinum – Shinnecock True Value Hardware
Gold – Thayer’s Hardware & Patio
Silver – Emporium Hardware
Bronze – Herrick Hardware
BEST JEWELRY STORE
Platinum – Jill Lynn & Co
Gold – Garden of Silver
Silver – Corwin’s Jewelers
Bronze – London Jewelers
BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – Edward Archer
Gold – Brooks Brothers
Silver – Ganeaux
Bronze – Impulse for Men
BEST NURSERY/GARDEN CENTER
Platinum – Unlimited Earth Care Inc.
Gold – Hampton Nursery & Landscapes
Silver – Marders
Bronze – Eastlands Nursery & Farms
BEST OPTICAL STORE
Platinum – Southampton Optiks
Gold – Hamptons Eye and Vision, Eugene Parker O.D.
Silver – Seifert Eye Associates
BEST PRE-OWNED/CLASSIC AUTO DEALER
Platinum – BMW of Southampton
Gold – Aventura Motors
Silver – Rubio Premier Motors
Bronze – Grand Prix Café
BEST SHOE STORE
Platinum – Jildor Shoes
Gold – Kai-Kai Sandals
Silver – Tutto Bene Ltd.
BEST SPORTING GOODS
Platinum – Skidmore’s Sports & Styles
Gold – Olympia Sports
Silver – Flying Point Surf & Sport
Bronze – Gym Source
BEST SUPERMARKET
Platinum – Stop & Shop Southampton
Gold – King Kullen Bridgehampton
Silver – IGA Montauk
Bronze – Stop & Shop Hampton Bays
BEST SURF SHOP/BEACH WEAR
Platinum – Wetter or Not
Gold – Island Surf
Silver – Flying Point Surf & Sport
BEST TOY STORE
Platinum – Stevenson’s Toy Store
Gold – Double Rainbow
Silver – The Wharf Shop
Bronze – Hildreth’s Home Goods
BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING STORE
Platinum – Therapy Life & Style
Gold – Shock
Silver – Mint Clothing Boutiques
Bronze – Sylvester & Co. Modern General