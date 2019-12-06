Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: South Fork Shopping

You cast your votes. We counted them. And now we present the winners of the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses, organizations and personalities in the many South Fork Shopping categories!

Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Winners: North Fork Shopping

December 6, 2019 issue of Dan's Papers

View all our 2019 Dan's Best of the Best winners

BEST ANTIQUE STORE

Platinum – Antiques Center Southampton

Gold – Black Swan Antiques

Silver – Good Ground Antique Center

Bronze – Laurin Copen Antiques

BEST APPLIANCE STORE

Platinum – Gringer & Sons

Gold – Plesser’s Appliances

Silver – P.C. Richard & Son

BEST BAIT/TACKLE SHOP

Platinum – East End Bait & Tackle

Gold – Hampton Watercraft and Marine

Silver – Haskell’s Bait & Tackle

Bronze – Tight Lines Tackle Inc.

BEST BIKE SHOP

Platinum – Twin Forks Bicycles

Gold – Sag Harbor Cycle Company

Silver – Rotations Bicycle Center

Bronze – Amagansett Beach & Bicycle Company

BEST BOAT RETAILER

Platinum – Hampton Watercraft & Marine

Gold – Mariner’s Cove Marina

Silver – Strong’s Marine Southampton Showroom

Bronze – Spellmans Marine

BEST BOOK STORE

Platinum – Southampton Books

Gold – Berry and Co.

Silver – Canio’s Books

Bronze – BookHampton

BEST CHILDREN’S CLOTHING STORE

Platinum – Bean 2 Tween

Gold – Baby Shock

Silver – Hildreth’s Home Goods

Bronze – Stella & Ruby

BEST CONSIGNMENT/THRIFT SHOP

Platinum – The Retreat Boutique Thrift Store

Gold – The SASF Retail Shop

Bronze – ARF Thrift & Treasure Shop

BEST DÉCOR/HOME FURNISHINGS

*Hall of Famer – English Country Antiques

Platinum – Hildreth’s Home Goods

Gold – Serena & Lily

Silver – Rumrunner Home

Bronze – Sylvester & Co. Modern General

BEST DOMESTIC AUTO DEALER

Platinum – Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southampton

Gold – Rubio Premier Motors

Silver – Buzz Chew Chevrolet-Cadillac Inc.

Bronze – Otis Ford

BEST FABRIC/TEXTILES

Platinum – Long Wharf Upholstery & Fabrics

Gold – Textile Mill End Shop

Silver – Hildreth’s Home Goods

Bronze – Hampton Fabric & Blinds

BEST FLORIST

Platinum – Roses and Rice

Gold – Flowers by Rori

Silver – Bridgehampton Florist

Bronze – The Sag Harbor Florist

BEST FOREIGN AUTO DEALER

Platinum – Porsche of Southampton

Gold – BMW of Southampton

Silver – Audi Southampton

Bronze – Mercedes of Southampton

BEST HARDWARE STORE

Platinum – Shinnecock True Value Hardware

Gold – Thayer’s Hardware & Patio

Silver – Emporium Hardware

Bronze – Herrick Hardware

BEST JEWELRY STORE

Platinum – Jill Lynn & Co

Gold – Garden of Silver

Silver – Corwin’s Jewelers

Bronze – London Jewelers

BEST MEN’S CLOTHING STORE

Platinum – Edward Archer

Gold – Brooks Brothers

Silver – Ganeaux

Bronze – Impulse for Men

BEST NURSERY/GARDEN CENTER

Platinum – Unlimited Earth Care Inc.

Gold – Hampton Nursery & Landscapes

Silver – Marders

Bronze – Eastlands Nursery & Farms

BEST OPTICAL STORE

Platinum – Southampton Optiks

Gold – Hamptons Eye and Vision, Eugene Parker O.D.

Silver – Seifert Eye Associates

BEST PRE-OWNED/CLASSIC AUTO DEALER

Platinum – BMW of Southampton

Gold – Aventura Motors

Silver – Rubio Premier Motors

Bronze – Grand Prix Café

BEST SHOE STORE

Platinum – Jildor Shoes

Gold – Kai-Kai Sandals

Silver – Tutto Bene Ltd.

BEST SPORTING GOODS

Platinum – Skidmore’s Sports & Styles

Gold – Olympia Sports

Silver – Flying Point Surf & Sport

Bronze – Gym Source

BEST SUPERMARKET

Platinum – Stop & Shop Southampton

Gold – King Kullen Bridgehampton

Silver – IGA Montauk

Bronze – Stop & Shop Hampton Bays

BEST SURF SHOP/BEACH WEAR

Platinum – Wetter or Not

Gold – Island Surf

Silver – Flying Point Surf & Sport

BEST TOY STORE

Platinum – Stevenson’s Toy Store

Gold – Double Rainbow

Silver – The Wharf Shop

Bronze – Hildreth’s Home Goods

BEST WOMEN’S CLOTHING STORE

Platinum – Therapy Life & Style

Gold – Shock

Silver – Mint Clothing Boutiques

Bronze – Sylvester & Co. Modern General