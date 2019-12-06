East End Kids Event Highlights: December 6–8, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, December 6–8, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Paul Drum Life Experience Project Gingerbread Contest

Friday, December 6, 6–8 p.m.; Saturday, December 7, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

The Paul Drum Life Experience Project (PDLEP) hosts a fundraiser that’s good enough to eat. East Enders submitted their most creative gingerbread houses for a chance at blue ribbons and bragging rights, and this weekend, the bidding begins for who will get to take the houses home and devour the sweet craftsmanship. Peruse all the spectacular entries and bid on your favorite knowing that proceeds benefit PDLEP’s 2020 season of free educational children’s programming.

Greenport Fire Department, 311 Third Street, Greenport. pauldrumlifeexperienceproject.org

Lights Out Glow Night at SYS

Friday, December 6, 7:30–10 p.m.

Students in grades 6–12 are invited to join the Southampton Youth Bureau (SYS) for a Glow Night featuring an illuminated gym filled with glow-in-the-dark games such as basketball, capture the flag, soccer, volleyball and more. Admission is $10, and transportation is available for $2. Be sure to wear white or neon colors to see the full effect of the UV black-lights.

SYS Recreation Center, 1370A Majors Path, Southampton. 631-702-2425, southamptontownny.gov/youthbureau

Beeswax Crafts with Master Beekeeper Debbie

Saturday, December 7, 11 a.m.

Children ages 4–10 are invited to learn about honey bees and how they make beeswax with master beekeeper Debbie Klughers. Kids will make and take home a beeswax candle and a beeswax clay honey bee. Space is limited, so register online or by calling the library. Admission is free.

Amagansett Free Library, 215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810, amagansettlibrary.org

Home for the Holidays Open House

Saturday, December 7, noon–3 p.m.

Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) hosts a festive open house featuring pet photos with Santa and the Pastries for Paws bake sale to benefit SASF’s many local shelter pets. Email events@sasf.org or call to schedule pet photos with Santa ($20 per photo). Admission is free.

Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, 102 Old Riverhead Road West, Hampton Bays. 631-728-7387, southamptonanimalshelter.com

Jungle Bob Reads Lenny: A Most Unusual Reptile

Sunday, December 8, 10:30 a.m.

Meet reptile expert Jungle Bob as he speaks about and signs copies of his new children’s coloring picture book—Lenny: A Most Unusual Reptile. This is the first in a series of books from author Jungle Bob, who uses the world’s most unloved, unusual and unknown animals to tackle human issues while correctly portraying them in the wild. Jungle Bob will also introduce the audience to some of the live animals from the story. Registration is $15 for adults and kids $10.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org